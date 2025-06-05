Ex-MLB GM Has High Expectations For Cardinals' Brendan Donovan
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the hottest hitters in the National League right now in Brendan Donovan.
The 28-year-old has been everything the Cardinals could've hoped for. The 2025 season had low expectations but Donovan has helped to take the team to another level. He has appeared in 57 games so far and has slashed .321/.384/.462 with four homers, 24 RBIs, and a league-leading 19 doubles.
St. Louis needed someone to step up and Donovan has been that guy. June is now here and that means we are roughly one month away from the MLB All-Star Game. With that being said, buzz is already starting to pick up about who could get the nods this year. Donovan is making his case and his candidacy is picking up steam. For example, The Athletic's Jim Bowden tabbed Donovan as his expected starting second baseman in the National League.
"Second base," Bowden said. "Brendan Donovan, Cardinals (starter) — Donovan leads all second basemen in WAR and has slashed .321/.384/.462 while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense.
"Brice Turang, Brewers — It was a close call between Turang and Nico Hoerner of the Cubs for the backup spot, but I went with Turang because I needed a Brewers representative on the roster. He’s played Gold Glove-caliber defense, has 14 steals in 18 attempts and has reached base at a .352 clip."
The Cardinals are fortunate to have Donovan. He's having a breakout year and is a big reason why the Cardinals have a 33-27 record.
