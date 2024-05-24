Cardinals Rising Star Surprisingly Named Potential Trade Candidate For AL Club
The St. Louis Cardinals trade deadline plans aren't so obvious anymore after winning eight of their last 10 games and finally climbing out of last place in the National League Central.
Until this point, it seemed that the Cardinals were headed towards being sellers just as last year but the recent winning streak could signal the start of a turnaround.
Nonetheless, insiders still are throwing out rumors and speculations about who St. Louis could trade this summer if they decide to sell, and there's a young outfielder who's shockingly been mentioned as a candidate to be dealt.
"Then they (Kansas City Royals) should call the Cardinals and ask what it would take to get Jordan Walker," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Friday when discussing who the Royals could look for to add an outfielder who can hit.
Mentioning Walker as a trade option is surprising, considering that he was demoted to Triple-A Memphis earlier this season after severely struggling to hit at the plate.
Walker was hitting .155 with one extra-base hit including zero home runs, four RBIs, and a .498 OPS in 58 at-bats for the Cardinals before being sent down to the minors.
The Royals offense ranks No. 4 in runs scored and trading for a struggling young talent who has still yet to hit a home run in the minors since being demoted a month ago just doesn't seem plausible. Walker has a lot of potential but hasn't been able to show it at the big league level yet this season.
Hopefully, Walker will figure things out soon and prove to the Cardinals why he's worth investing in and keeping around for the foreseeable future.
