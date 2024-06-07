Red Sox Frontline Starter Reportedly May Be Dealt; Cardinals Could Make Notable Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals rotation has improved since last year's tumultuous season, in which starting pitching was the biggest reason the club finished with an embarrassing 71-91 record.
However, this year's rotation could certainly use some bolstering as there have been multiple injuries and inconsistencies in performance. Also, there are uncertain futures for a pair of veteran hurlers who have club options for 2025.
The Cardinals will likely be looking for another frontline starter if they decide to buy at the trade deadline and the Boston Red Sox might have a suitable option.
Right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta has been listed as a potential trade candidate amid the best season of his career, according to New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Pivetta has posted a 3-4 record with a 3.40 ERA, 51-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .200 batting average against and an impressive 0.94 WHIP in 42 1/3 innings pitched for the Red Sox this season.
The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with Boston this past offseason to avoid his final year of arbitration. Pivetta will become a free agent in 2025 and it wouldn't be shocking to see the Red Sox try to trade him before he becomes available on the free-agent market.
The Canadian-born pitcher has logged a 53-63 record with a 4.79 ERA, 1018-to-350 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .250 batting average against and a 1.33 WHIP throughout eight seasons pitched in the big leagues. While his career numbers aren't fantastic, his new slider ranks as one of the best pitches in baseball and he's been incredibly consistent dating back to mid-2023 when he adjusted his arsenal.
It's been said that St. Louis is looking to add a veteran starting pitcher by the deadline and Pivetta would be an ideal option. The Cardinals might have to give up several prospects to acquire him, but it could be worth it if they want to contend for the playoffs this season.
Of all the impending free-agent starters out there, Pivetta has flown under the radar. If the Cardinals are serious about bolstering their rotation this summer, they should consider going after the Red Sox pitcher.
