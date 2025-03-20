Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Named Possible Landing Spot for Two Trade Deadline Candidates

The Chicago Cubs could be a top landing spot for two popular trade deadline candidates.

Dylan Sanders

Mar 16, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Mar 16, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs made a couple of moves this offseason, signaling their readiness to go all in on a World Series push.

If the Cubs are contending come the time of the 2025 MLB trade deadline, expect to hear their name even more.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports recently came up with a list of 10 players that could realistically be moved at this year's deadline. Chicago was listed as a possible landing spot for two of the players.

The first and most obvious player on the list was someone that they have already been connected to a handful of times, San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease.

Cease has been one of the top pitchers in baseball for the last few years, though 2023 was a bit of a down campaign.

Still, he has a 3.40 ERA, 122 ERA+, 1.194 WHIP and 10.9 K/9 over the last three years. He would be a great addition to almost any starting rotation in baseball.

The Padres aren't expected to deal him because he is playing poorly. This is the final year of team control and they aren't likely to bring him back next year. Unless they look like they are ready for a serious playoff run, they would be better off trading him away.

Meanwhile, the Cubs have been in the market for more starting pitcher for a while, but have yet to make a move. It looks like they will have to wait for the deadline, which Cease would be the best option at.

They have a depth of top prospect talent and only so many spots to fill them with, so trading one or two away might not be a bad idea for a player of Cease's caliber.

The other player that they were mentioned as a landing spot wouldn't be as impactful of an addition, but he would have a role. It was Pittsburgh Pirates utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Kiner-Falefa is a fantastic defender that is coming off of the best year at the plate of his career, at least before he was traded to the Pirates.

Over the first 83 games last year, he posted a .292/.338/.420 slash line with an OPS+ of 116.

While that likely isn't sustainable throughout a season as a starter, it would be perfect utility piece for the lineup.

Their seriousness in the IKF market likely depends on how the duo of Jon Berti and Gage Workman perform this year, as he would fill the same role.

