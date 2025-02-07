Inside The Cubs

Blockbuster Chicago Cubs Trade Idea Goes All-In To Add San Diego Padres Ace

The Chicago Cubs could follow this blockbuster idea to bring in a new ace to their pitching staff.

Dylan Sanders

Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) is congratulated in the dugout after a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park.
Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) is congratulated in the dugout after a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs have spent all offseason going all in to compete for a World Series ring this year.

Do they have another blockbuster in them to complete the job?

The two biggest moves they have made have actually come from trades with the Houston Astros. Picking the phone back up to find another new star could be their best bet.

While most of the big-name free agents have signed with their new teams, there are still a couple of intriguing players that could be on the move via trade.

One such star is San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently put together a list of possible suitors for Cease, and the Cubs were put at the top spot.

Along with naming them the No. 1 team to watch when it comes to landing the right-hander, Rymer also put together a hypothetical deal that might be hard for Chicago to stomach.

They already traded away Cam Smith, one of the best prospects in baseball, in the Tucker deal. If they want to add an impact player, they'll have to move even more high-value youngsters.

This proposed trade would see the Cubs send catcher Moises Ballesteros and outfielder Kevin Alcantara to the Padres in exchange for the ace.

Cease has been one of the more reliable pitchers over the last few seasons both in availability and quality of pitching. He is exactly the type of guy that could lead a World Series pitching staff.

He has a career ERA of 3.75 and generates a ton of strikeouts. This past season was even his best in terms of WHIP at 1.067.

The problem with the 29-year-old is that he is running out of team control after this season, meaning it could be just a one year rental.

Much like with Tucker, the priority would be to sign an extension to avoid wasting the premium talent given up to add them.

Losing Smith, Ballesteros and Alcantara for just one season of Tucker and Cease would feel like a bad swap if they don't win the World Series.

Ballesteros has come out of nowhere to emerge as one of the top catching prospects in baseball. He is also projected as Chicago's catcher of the future, so it could cause a headache if they move on.

He posted a .289/.354/.471 slash line last season.

Alcantara has actually been regressing as each campaign goes by, but he is still just 22. He will still hold a ton of trade value, but makes sense as someone the Cubs might feel better about sending elsewhere.

Adding Cease would come at a stiff price, but would also match the offseason vibe.

Chicago should absolutely do it if they feel like they can get an extension done with him.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News