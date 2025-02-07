Blockbuster Chicago Cubs Trade Idea Goes All-In To Add San Diego Padres Ace
The Chicago Cubs have spent all offseason going all in to compete for a World Series ring this year.
Do they have another blockbuster in them to complete the job?
The two biggest moves they have made have actually come from trades with the Houston Astros. Picking the phone back up to find another new star could be their best bet.
While most of the big-name free agents have signed with their new teams, there are still a couple of intriguing players that could be on the move via trade.
One such star is San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently put together a list of possible suitors for Cease, and the Cubs were put at the top spot.
Along with naming them the No. 1 team to watch when it comes to landing the right-hander, Rymer also put together a hypothetical deal that might be hard for Chicago to stomach.
They already traded away Cam Smith, one of the best prospects in baseball, in the Tucker deal. If they want to add an impact player, they'll have to move even more high-value youngsters.
This proposed trade would see the Cubs send catcher Moises Ballesteros and outfielder Kevin Alcantara to the Padres in exchange for the ace.
Cease has been one of the more reliable pitchers over the last few seasons both in availability and quality of pitching. He is exactly the type of guy that could lead a World Series pitching staff.
He has a career ERA of 3.75 and generates a ton of strikeouts. This past season was even his best in terms of WHIP at 1.067.
The problem with the 29-year-old is that he is running out of team control after this season, meaning it could be just a one year rental.
Much like with Tucker, the priority would be to sign an extension to avoid wasting the premium talent given up to add them.
Losing Smith, Ballesteros and Alcantara for just one season of Tucker and Cease would feel like a bad swap if they don't win the World Series.
Ballesteros has come out of nowhere to emerge as one of the top catching prospects in baseball. He is also projected as Chicago's catcher of the future, so it could cause a headache if they move on.
He posted a .289/.354/.471 slash line last season.
Alcantara has actually been regressing as each campaign goes by, but he is still just 22. He will still hold a ton of trade value, but makes sense as someone the Cubs might feel better about sending elsewhere.
Adding Cease would come at a stiff price, but would also match the offseason vibe.
Chicago should absolutely do it if they feel like they can get an extension done with him.