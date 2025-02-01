Chicago Cubs Receive Middling Grade for Recent Signing of Veteran Utility Man
It has been a very active offseason for the Chicago Cubs, who are trying to snap a somewhat lengthy playoff drought in 2025.
Coming into the winter, the Cubs were clearly on a mission to improve a team that has been good, but not great.
They started by acquiring one of the best outfielders in baseball from the Houston Astros. The addition of Kyle Tucker gives Chicago a true superstar and someone who will make an impact in the middle of the lineup, while also playing Gold Glove-caliber outfield defense. There are few players at the position more well-rounded than Tucker, and it was a massive addition.
The Cubs have also done a nice job addressing some of the needs in their bullpen.
Trading for both Eli Morgan and Ryan Pressly will give Chicago two high-leverage arms in the bullpen. For Pressly, he should be the closer for the Cubs on Opening Day.
While Chicago has done a really good job improving their team this winter, they did so more in the trade market than in free agency. However, they did recentrly sign a veteran utility to help provide some depth.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently graded the signing of Jon Berti by the Cubs. He gave it a "C."
The addition of the 35-year-old feels like a smart move by the Cubs heading into 2025. With the ability to play multiple positions, Berti can help fill in where need be.
Even though he is by no means a slugger at the plate, he does hit well for average and contact. While he only played in 25 games in 2024 with the New York Yankees, he did had a batting average of .273. The year prior with the Miami Marlins, he batted .294 in what was one of the best showings of his career.
At 35 years old, Berti isn’t an everyday player anymore. But Chicago doesn’t need him to be, with a plethora of young talent already in place. He will be able to provide value off the bench as either a solid contact pinch-hitter and also someone who can play multiple positions in late-game situations if need be.
Even though moves like these can be overlooked, this grade might be a tad low for someone of Berti’s abilities.
For the Cubs, this appears to be a solid signing.