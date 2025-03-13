Chicago Cubs Close to Signing Coveted Veteran Free Agent Starting Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs may still have another huge free agency move up their sleeve.
According to USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Cubs are in discussions with veteran right-hander Lance Lynn on what would be a one-year MLB contract if it gets done.
Lynn would join a Chicago starting rotation that has limited depth and has dealt with some injuries during spring training which thinned things out even more.
Now 37 years old and turning 38 in May, he spent the 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals and actually had a pretty successful year. Making 23 starts, he had a 3.84 ERA with a 1.338 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 117.1 innings pitched.
Over the last four seasons, Lynn has posted a relatively consistent 4.16 ERA, and more importantly, has been able to stay on the field even as he ages with 104 starts in that period.
The Cubs announced earlier this month that right-hander Javier Assad will miss the start of the year with an injury, leaving some question marks as to who is going to fill the final spots in the rotation.
Free agent signings Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea figure to factor in, as do Jordan Wicks and Ben Brown, but bringing in Lynn would provide another reliable option.
Lynn would also add some veteran leadership to what is still a young pitching staff, bringing 13 years of big league experience that's included two All-Star appearances and two top-10 Cy Young finishes.
Whether or not the deal actually gets done remains to be seen, but based on Nightengale's report, it seems an agreement could be imminent.