Cubs Ace Justin Steele Gives Huge Injury Recovery Update

The Chicago Cubs went into the offseason looking to add to their pitching staff, and they have certainly done that by trading for Edward Cabrera and building up their bullpen.

Not to mention, they may not even stop there with rumors that they are still in talks with top free agent Zac Gallen surfacing on Monday morning. Major signings and trade acquisitions are nice, however, as is the case with every team in baseball, the most important improvements are internal.

Chicago needs to not only see better production from guys already in the fold, but they also need to try to stay healthier than they did last season, and there's no greater example of this than Justin Steele.

The left-hander missed the lion's share of the 2025 campaign with an elbow injury, and his absence was felt greatly by the rotation. Scheduled to return sometime in the first half of 2026, Steele provided a major update on his recovery during Cubs Con 2026 when he revealed he was throwing off a mound again.

Steele could be nearing a Cubs return

"I threw off the mound yesterday for the first time," Steele said before being asked how it felt. "It felt great, I've been doing the normal throwing progression the past however so many months, weeks, and it's been feeling really good. It felt good to get off the slope, felt back to normal and I'm just ready to start building the volume off the mound again."

Arm injuries are always tough to gauge, but it seems Steele has avoided major setbacks in his recovery as virtually every update in his recovery has been positive. Realistically, he will not be ready to go at the start of the season and will need time to ramp up, but he is on his way back.

If Steele can re-join the rotation by June, it would offer a tremendous boost.

Cubs were badly missing Steele down the stretch

The presence of rookie Cade Horton did a ton to elevate things and keep the rotation afloat. However, there is no question that Chicago would have been better equipped going into the playoffs with Steele in the fold.

In the two seasons prior to his injury, Steele made 54 starts and posted a 3.07 ERA and 1.140 WHIP with 311 strikeouts in 308 innings pitched, one of the more dependable starters in the National League.

Had he been present for the Cubs down the stretch, there would have been far fewer openers and Craig Counsell would have had another major tool in the box for starting games. His emotional presence and leadership are just as significant, and the team cannot wait to get him back.

By the sounds of it, they are not going to have to wait a whole lot longer.

