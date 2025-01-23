Chicago Cubs Prospect Not Letting Low Ranking Deter Him From Major Goals
The Chicago Cubs have as bright of a future as any team in baseball because of the incredible farm system they have put together.
Even with the inclusion of star third base prospect Cam Smith, a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Florida State, in the Kyle Tucker blockbuster with the Houston Astros, they are overflowing with high-end young talent.
Currently, the MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects feature seven players. Six of them have already reached the Major Leagues or have an ETA to make their debut in 2025.
Outfielder Kevin Alcantara has already gotten a taste of the Big Leagues and top prospect Matt Shaw is expected to receive the opportunity to win the starting job at third base for Opening Day during Spring Training.
But, there are plenty of other young players further down the prospect list who are making a name for themselves.
One of them is the versatile Jonathon Long, a ninth-round pick in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft out of California State University, Long Branch.
He has already garnered some attention for the damage he is capable of doing at the plate, as he was excellent in his first full season of professional baseball.
Currently the No. 26 ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline in the Cubs organization, Long knows that he has his work cut out for him. But, the rankings aren’t something that he is concerning himself with, as he is focusing on things he can control on the field.
“I’ve kind of been underrated, I guess, but I really try not to look into all that stuff,” Long said via Kyle Odegard of Sports Talk Philly. “Getting caught up in social media and all of that, there can be a lot of downfall. I don’t need that. You have a very limited opportunity to maximize your opportunity in this game, so I try to just do my thing and let everything fall into place.”
Long recorded a slash line of .283/.391/.461 with 17 home runs and 70 RBI in 114 games and 406 at-bats. In the Arizona Fall League, he remained hot with a .338/.425/.662, mashing another six home runs and knocking in 21 runs in only 18 games and 74 at-bats.
There is no doubt that his bat is the strength of his game right now, as that will be what propels him throughout the Minor League system. As long as he can play serviceably in the field, he will continue getting promoted.
“If I can be steady on the defensive side, that will really go a long way for me,” Long said.
He has logged innings at first base, third base and left field, as he is yet to find a permanent home.
His defense will determine how far he can make it as a professional player. Reps can be found as a designated hitter, but finding a defensive position that he can at least perform at a passing level at will accelerate his promotion time.