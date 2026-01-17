Cubs Youngster Matt Shaw Speaks On Diminished Role After Alex Bregman Deal

The Chicago Cubs made waves across the baseball world last weekend when news broke that they were signing Alex Bregman to a five-year deal worth $175 million to be their new third baseman.

While, of course, bringing in a star player with a history of winning was going to light the fanbase on fire with excitement, the questions also began rather instantly. With Bregman locked into third, where would the young ascending Matt Shaw play after an impressive defensive rookie year at the hot corner?

Could Shaw move to second base and the team trade away fan favorite star Nico Hoerner in his final contract year? All indications to this point have been that Chicago is not keen on dealing away from their core at all, but this, of course, moves Shaw from an everyday third base role into a utility/wherever needed role.

Interestingly, Jed Hoyer told media he could see time in the outfield to get him back on the field more often. Now, this weekend at Cubs Con 2026, Shaw spoke on the situation himself for the first time and it sounds like he is being a consummate pro and great teammate.

Shaw willing to play whatever role he's needed for Cubs

"Of course, you're kinda looking at it like 'oh man, where am I going to play?' You get a little anxious about those things," Shaw said when asked for his initial reaction to the news.

"The team knows me good enough at this point to know I just want to be prepared when the season comes around, so of course I immediately had questions...They've been transparent with me, helping me understand my role.

"Moving to different positions, giving guys an off day here and there, and I'm pretty excited about it. I've played a lot of outfield in my life so I'll play some outfield and probably back up at a couple different positions in the infield. It's gonna be a unique year for sure but something that I definitely look forward to."

Clearly, it seems Shaw has a very positive attitude and is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win, which is exactly the kind of mentality this team needs from all of its players. Because of Shaw's presence, Chicago now has the kind of depth a championship team needs for the long marathon season.

Cubs would love to see offensive development from Shaw

Though Shaw had a very impressive season with the glove, the bat left much to be desired in the way of consistency. It appeared the 24-year-old had turned a corner in July and August, but ultimately, he lost it again down the stretch, which was a big reason for bringing in Bregman to begin with.

All told, Shaw's 3.1 bWAR in 126 games was largely built on defense, slashing .226/.295/.394 with 13 home runs and 44 RBI over 437 plate appearances. Chicago obviously believes in their second-year standout to the point that they have been willing to confirm him being part of the plan, but he is going to have to take a step this year.

This won't be easy without playing every day and without a regular defensive role, but if Shaw can start to bring everything together again, he will find a way to be a part of this infield for years to come.

