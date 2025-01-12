Chicago Cubs Star Prospect Can Seize Golden Opportunity for Upcoming Season
The Chicago Cubs pulled off one of the biggest transactions of the MLB offseason when they acquired Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
They are hoping the star right fielder can help anchor and bolster an offense that was underwhelming at times during the 2024 season. He certainly has the skill set to do so, as he recorded a 4.7 WAR and hit 23 home runs despite playing in only 78 games.
An All-Star caliber player who can produce at an MVP level, will provide the team with a major boost.
But, it was still a risk to acquire him, as he is set to hit free agency after the 2025 campaign. If the pre-arbitration negotiations between Tucker and the Cubs are a sign of how things will go when trying to work out a long-term deal, there are certainly reasons to be concerned.
Not only did a decently sized gap exist between the two sides; the player filed for $17.5 million while the team’s number was $15 million.
Certainly not the start any fan was hoping for, especially when taking into consideration how much Chicago surrendered to bring him to town for what could be a one-year rental.
Veteran third baseman Isaac Parades, versatile pitcher Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith were all sent to Houston. That is a steep package the Cubs could regret if they are unable to retain Tucker and Smith lives up to expectations.
But, part of the reason the organization was comfortable paying such a price is because of the impressive stable of young talent they have in their Minor League system.
There are currently seven players ranked in the top 100 of the prospect pipeline. One of them, infielder Matt Shaw, is going to be given every opportunity to earn the starting third baseman’s job in Spring Training in place of Parades.
At 23 years old and after mashing in the Minor Leagues, he is ready for the Big Leagues, in the opinion of Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, who has selected him as the team’s most MLB-ready prospect.
“The decision to include Isaac Paredes in the blockbuster deal to acquire Kyle Tucker has created a clear path to the starting third base job for Shaw. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 draft hit .284/.379/.488 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 31 steals in 121 games between Double-A and Triple-A in his first full season and then spent the offseason starring for Team USA in the WBSC Premier12 tournament.”
Despite limited experience as a professional, Shaw looks ready for at least a chance to prove himself at the Major League level.
Chicago wouldn’t have traded away Parades not having a contingency plan to replace him with a veteran if they didn’t believe their top prospect was ready to handle the job. He is going to receive every chance to lock the starting job down for Opening Day during the spring and has all of the tools to thrive.