Report: Cubs to Pursuing Top Shortstop and Outfield Help

Stop us if you have heard this before, but the Chicago Cubs are reportedly one of the biggest players early on when it comes to the shortstop class according to MLB's Jon Morosi.

Chicago Sun-Times' Maddie Lee also reports that the club is looking to add to the outfield by signing a centerfielder in free agency.

While this isn't earth-shattering news, it just reinforces what we here at Inside the Cubs have talked about for weeks. It is also exciting if you're a Cubs fan, as it means the club, at least on the surface, are serious about following through with its plan on spending significant money in free agency.

One name we have talked about heavily here that could be a good fit is Kevin Kiermaier who will likely sign for a short-term, prove-it deal after playing through injuries the last few seasons.

Other names floating around are those of Cody Bellinger, who after winning the 2019 NL MVP award, has had a precipitous decline in production.

If Chicago wanted to play in the high-end of the outfield options that could help in center field then players like Brandon Nimmo, one of the best leadoff hitters in baseball, would then be a possibility.

As far as the shortstop pursuit goes, the Cubs are free to deal with any of the 'top four' without waiting for the domino that is Aaron Judge, to fall. The won't enough him a lengthy enough deal to get him into the Windy City.

We have spoken at length at how Chicago likes Trea Turner, and the interest may be mutual, but now it appears that the Cubs also "love" Carlos Correa.

Either way, both would upgrade the Cubs lineup and defense heading into the 2023 MLB season.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!