Can Kiermaier Be the Short Term Solution in Center Field for the Cubs?

The Chicago Cubs have every intention of competing next season. With the expanded postseason, any team that makes the postseason has a chance, look no further than the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies.

But, for that to happen for the Cubs, they will need to fill in some gaps on their roster. One of those is in center field.

Yes, top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong will undoubtedly patrol the Wrigley Field grass one day soon, but his time isn't likely to come at the beginning of the 2023 MLB season.

Therefore, the club will need someone who can competently play the field, come on a short-term deal, and has some veteran experience. One name who has been thrown out there recently is Kevin Kiermaier.

Playing in just 63 games during the 2022 MLB season, Kiermaier has furthered the injury-prone narrative that has plagued him almost his entire career. At almost 33 years old, Kiermaier has only had one season in his 10-year career in which he has accumulated enough games to be considered an everyday player - 2015.

When healthy though, Kiermaier is an elite defensive centerfielder. His bat hovers around the mean for his position, with a career slashline of .248/.308/.407.

But perhaps his best quality might be the veteran leadership he would bring a very young Cubs team. The direction he can give young players, especially in the clubhouse, and in adversity, could play a pivotal role in helping shape the culture and attitude of this iteration of the ball club.

Additionally, he could likely be had for less than $7 million on a one-year, prove it deal, Spotrac has his market value estimated at $6.6 million a year.

Far more has been spent on far less in this game.

For the short term, Kiermaier just makes sense.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!