Where To Watch Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers (Game 3): Game Time, Pitchers, TV Channels & Stream
There is a familiar feel to Wednesday’s Game 3 between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.
The stakes were a little bigger back in 1984, when the Cubs faced the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series. The Padres fell behind, 2-0, in the first two games that were played at Wrigley Field. The Cubs went to San Diego and lost the final three games as the Padres went on to the World Series, where they lost to the Detroit Tigers.
The Cubs face elimination on Wednesday against the Brewers, who have been one of baseball’s hottest teams in the second half of the season. Chicago’s offense has been good, but not great, and the Brewers have teed off on Cubs pitching for the first two games.
Only 10 teams in history have rallied from two games down to win a best-of-five series. Chicago hopes it will be No. 11 by the weekend.
Here is a preview of the game.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Game Day: Wednesday, Oct. 8
Game Time: 4:08 p.m. CT
Watch: TBS/HBO Max
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs).
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Wednesday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (0-0, 0.00 in postseason)
It will be up to Taillon to keep the Cubs alive in the postseason. He had one start in the playoffs, as he went four innings against San Diego in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series. He allowed two hits and no runs with four strikeouts and no walks. The Cubs could use a start like that on Wednesday.
Even with injuries, he had a solid regular season, as he went 11-7 with a 3.68 ERA. He struck out 98 and walked 27 in 129.2 innings. Batters hit .225 against him and he had a 1.06 WHIP.
Brewers: RHP Quinn Priester (13-3, 3.32 in regular season)
The former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates had a career season with the Brewers. He was a starter most of the game, making 24 starts and 29 total appearances. He threw a career-best 157.1 innings and is well-rested going into the playoffs. He struck out 132 and walked 50 while allowing batters to hit .245 against him and finished with a 1.24 WHIP.
National League Division Series
(best-of-five)
No. 4 Chicago Cubs vs. No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers
Game 1: Brewers 9, Cubs 3
Game 2: Brewers 7, Cubs 3 (Milwaukee leads series, 2-0)
Game 3: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, 4:08 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max
Game 4: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Thursday, 8:08 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max (if necessary)
Game 5: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, 3:38 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.
