Chicago Cubs Legend Speaks On Wrigley Field, Backs Pete Crow-Armstrong
At 21 games above .500 entering Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals, the Chicago Cubs have to be feeling pretty good about their season. They are still behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, but have a nice lead for the top NL Wild Card spot.
The Cubs are winners in five of their last six series and have chance to make it one more this weekend. In Craig Counsell's second year as the skipper for Chicago, the team is playing strong and getting some notable names healthy before the potential playoff push.
One Cubs legend, in particular, has taken a liking to the current roster. Retired outfielder Sammy Sosa shared his thoughts in a recent interview he did with Marquee Sports Network.
"One of the things I like is the Chicago Cubs fans, they know about baseball. For example, when I was [early in my career], I had to run hard to make sure I didn’t get booed," said Sosa.
“I had to do the little things because I wanted to make sure. I always played hard myself, but normally when you take care of those little things, it will help you to go to a different level.”
What did Sammy Sosa have to say about this year's team?
The athlete from the Dominican Republic broke into Major League Baseball with the Texas Rangers. Sosa joined the Chicago White Sox, before having a historic career with the Cubs from 1992-2004.
One of the records that the retired outfielder still owns with the Cubs is that he is the only player in franchise history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season. Chicago's outfielder and MLB All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong is on pace to break that this year.
The Cubs starting center fielder enter's Saturday's game against the Nationals with 28 homers and 32 stolen bases. He is two home runs shy of matching Sosa's record.
“It is great,” Sosa said of Crow-Armstrong. “I had a chance to be with him in spring training. His approach, he’s the kind of guy that stayed with it. He got a long swing sometimes but when he’s short and quick, that’s when he’s at his best.
Crow-Armstrong is the team's leading home run hitter. Seiya Suzuki (27) and Michael Busch (26) are right behind him, there. The injured Kyle Tucker is eight home runs and five stolen bases from Sosa's mark.
Sosa went on to add more about Crow-Armstrong. “Right now, his attitude, he’s gotta bring the swagger to the plate. And he always does that. He’s gonna be fine.”
The 56-year-old Cubs legend and supporter has high hopes for this season's squad. Sosa even goes on to say that the 2025 Chicago Cubs have a chance to win it all, again.
“Normally in a 162-game [season], they’re going to go through up and downs like everybody else,” Sosa said. “But right now, I think that passed already and they’re coming back to be hot again. My money’s on them.”
Crow-Armstrong and his teammates take field on Saturday against Washington after winning the opening game of the series, 11-5, on Friday. The Cubs have 19 more regular-season games after this series in which the Cubs' record of a 30-30 season can be matched.
Sosa has always appreciated his time in the Windy City. "Wrigley Field, I have to tell you, I’ve played in all the Major League stadiums — Wrigley Field is special. The people here, they never forget. They always remember; they always bring me back to the memory. Playing here for me was a gift and a blessing.”
The Latest Cubs News