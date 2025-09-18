Chicago Cubs And Wrigley Field Security Hit With Class Action Lawsuit
The Chicago Cubs and the company which provides security at Wrigley Field have found themselves at the center of a major lawsuit this week which alleges violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.
According to the class action suit which was filed in federal court by a plaintiff on behalf of herself and others who were impacted, the team and its security service have been allegedly collecting biometric information in the form of facial recognition data without giving proper notice.
The suit is being filed against the franchise as well as Blue Star Security LLC, which operates under the name Protos Security and goes back to when the plaintiff attended games at Wrigley Field on May 25 and August 17.
Biometric identifiers refers to either a fingerprint, voiceprint, or scan of hand or face geometry, and the information aspect obviously is what is used to identify an individual.
The Cubs initially implemented new security technology prior to the start of the 2021, with the intention to speed up lines by eliminating the need for increased metal detector security and improve efficiency.
Illinois Law requires written notice and consent to be given in order to be able to execute the collection and storage of biometric identifiers, which is allegedly not the case with the security at the ballpark.
Fascinatingly, the lawsuit even alleges that the Cubs were able to profit off the violations with the changes allowing them to reduce security costs at Wrigley at the expense of improperly collecting data from fans and park attendees.
Whether or not this situation actually leads to any sort of monetary reward remains to be seen. However, seeing Wrigley Field in headlines of this nature is never optimal, and the hope of course from fans would be that it does not impact security practices ahead of playoff games and no doubt larger crowds.
A jury trial is demanded in the lawsuit as well as a certification that the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act was indeed violated along with an injunction to stop the organization and Protos from collecting biometric data without written consent.
