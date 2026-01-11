MLB Insider Reveals Cubs' Preferred Remaining Star Free Agent

The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason with fans ready for them to make a big free agent splash for the first time in years after getting a taste of playoff success again.

October highlighted what a magical place Wrigley Field can be when the Cubs are playing meaningful postseason baseball, and the task for Jed Hoyer this winter to get the team back could not be clearer.

As a result, Chicago has been linked to various big names in free agency, including a potential reunion with Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger. As things start to get real, though, during a slow-developing offseason, the Cubs have their top target circled.

During an appearance with David Haugh and Bruce Levine on 670 The Score's Inside the Clubhouse, baseball's most in-the-know insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic told the pair his belief that the biggest target for Chicago is Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman.

Cubs top preference is to land Alex Bregman, Rosenthal says

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"I would not say close. I have not heard that," Rosenthal said when asked if Chicago was closing in on any of the top names before clearing up the status of all the top targets. "They are certainly in contact with Bregman and Bichette, I’m not as certain about Bellinger or Tucker. The right-handed infielder, probably right now for this team is a better fit than a left-handed outfielder….Bregman seems to be their main target in part because of the leadership."

Bregman coming to Chicago would obviously as Rosenthal alluded to give a young team a serious leader who has won at the highest level, but his impact would go much deeper than that. A professional hitter who has a knack for getting on base is exactly what this lineup needs.

This is a star-driven league, and though it could create some seriously difficult questions to answer about who's going where, signing Bregman unquestionably makes this team a whole lot better.

Do Cubs have a real chance at landing Bregman?

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the way things have gone, Chicago seems to be a part of a narrowing field of suitors for the services of Bregman. The Arizona Diamondbacks are seemingly out after taking Ketel Marte off the trade block while the Detroit Tigers have not shown much interest this offseason at all.

Barring a surprise team emerging, this could really just leave the Cubs battling with Boston for the signature of the three-time All-Star. Ultimately, like anything else, it will come down to whether or not Chicago is willing to put forth a competitive offer.

Last year, they were involved in the Bregman pursuit; however, their final offer was dwarfed by the $120 million the Red Sox offered over three years. If the Cubs come to the table with a more serious number this time around, they are going to have a great chance to land him.

It should be an interesting next several weeks as Chicago and Boston keep on battling it out to land the slugger.