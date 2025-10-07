MLB Insider Reveals Harsh Truth About Kyle Tucker's Signing And Future With Cubs
The Chicago Cubs lost again to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night, dropping their second straight for a 2-0 deficit and pushing their entire season to the brink at the hands of their hated rivals.
With all eyes on him as he prepares to enter free agency coming off his one season with the Cubs no matter where the road ends, Kyle Tucker's lack of impact has been one of the main storylines thus far.
The slugger has yet to record a hit against Milwaukee, and though he did collect three in three games against the San Diego Padres, he has not had an RBI at all in October.
Tucker's performance is not just a huge indicator of whether or not this offense is able to produce at the level necessary to win in October, it's also a final audition before he prepares to hit the open market. At least one prominent insider, however, not only thinks Chicago has decided they aren't signing him, he thinks they never were.
Cubs Were "Never Going to" Sign Kyle Tucker, Insider Says
The hope from fans when Chicago made the major blockbuster trade for Tucker with the Houston Astros was that the team would wind up re-signing him to a long-term deal. As he started off tremendously over the first couple months of the season, that hope only grew greater and greater.
During a discussion on X where ESPN's Jesse Rogers was asked by a follower whether or not the team would resign Tucker, Rogers revealed a very strong stance on the team's chances, telling the commenter that not only are they not going to sign him, but that they never had any intention of doing so.
If Rogers proves to be correct, based on the way Tucker finished the year and is currently performing in the playoffs, fans may not exactly have their torches and pitchforks out in the likely event he walks away.
At the same time though, Chicago gave up a ton to get him, and he has had an overall tremendous season.
MORE: Why This Free Agent MVP Contender Could Be The Cubs’ Perfect Kyle Tucker Replacement
Should Cubs Make Real Offer to Keep Tucker?
Chicago was undeniably a heck of a lot better when Tucker was in the lineup and producing. Over the course of the regular season, the 28-year-old slashed .266/.377/.464 in 136 games with 22 home runs, 73 RBI, and a bWAR of 4.5.
At the start of the season though, his contract number creeped into the half a billion range by those in the know. Now, it feels a whole lot more like Tucker will be lucky to crack $400 million.
If the Cubs can get him on a bargain of say $300 million or less over the next 10 years, it's an offer they absolutely should be making. However, if Tucker tests the market and winds up commanding much more than that, it would not be a big surprise to see Chicago not even make a real offer.
It's worth throwing one out there for the Cubs, but Rogers is likely correct in saying the Tucker era in Chicago is looking like it will be just one season.
