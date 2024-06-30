D-backs Shake up Rotation Order, Move Zac Gallen up to July 4th
When the Arizona Diamondbacks updated their rotation order on their official website this morning, Zac Gallen was listed as the Thursday, July 4th starter against the Dodgers.
Gallen made a triumphant return from the injured list Saturday after missing a month with a hamstring injury. Aaron Hughes wrote a terrific article with extended quotes from the D-backs' ace about his rehab process and how that translated into results in the 3-0 victory vs. the A's.
Torey Lovullo cited the desire to keep Gallen on regular rest, pitching every fifth day as the primary driver of this decision. But Gallen's input was clearly a factor as well. "He was really pounding the table to get as many starts as he could prior to the break so we're going to full throttle him," Lovullo said.
The Thursday game was originally Slade Cecconi's turn in the rotation. Lovullo said they have not had conversations with any of the other pitchers. While not official yet, he did say they would probably push Cecconi to the next day in San Diego against the Padres.
Gallen is 6-4 with a 2.83 ERA. Getting him as many starts as possible for the rest of the season will be important for a team that has missed Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez almost all season. Jordan Montgomery has disappointed with an ERA over six, with a number of uncompetitive starts.
Young starters such as Ryne Nelson, Cecconi, Tommy Henry, and even Brandon Pfaadt have struggled with consistency.
The net result of all this is the D-backs' starting pitchers as a group rank 26th in average innings per start, (5.0 vs. league average 5.3) and \ rank 27th in ERA (4.77).
There is a lot of weight on Gallen's shoulders, but as we've seen time and time again, he is capable of going on a run and carrying the rotation. The 40-43 D-backs need him now more than ever to help right their ship and get back in the Wild Card hunt.