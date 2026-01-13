Diamondbacks Make Surprise Trade for Cardinals All-Star

According to multiple reports, the Arizona Diamondbacks are trading for former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. Arenado will waive his no-trade clause.

Per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, right-handed pitching prospect Jack Martinez will go back to St. Louis. Martinez is an Arizona State product drafted by the D-backs in 2025. Arizona's 40-man roster is now full.

The Cardinals will also pay a significant portion of Arenado's contract, per AZCentral's Nick Piecoro. Arizona will be responsible for just $5 million in 2026 and $6 million in 2027. Arenado is owed $42 million in total over the next two seasons.

This news comes after Alex Bregman, who had been heavily linked to Arizona for weeks, recently signed a five-year, $175 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. It would appear the D-backs were still focused on landing a third base option this offseason.

Arizona Diamondbacks Trading for Nolan Arenado

Jul 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) on deck in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"The expected trade of Arenado comes as no surprise, as the rebuilding Cardinals were perhaps more motivated to move him than they were last winter," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote.

"At that rate, he no longer fit in the Cardinals’ plans. St. Louis is emphasizing youth and player development under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who has already traded veterans Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras. Arenado has stated multiple times that his preference is to play for a contending team. Coming back next season would have been detrimental for both parties."

It's not the first time Arenado's name has come up with regard to a potential fit in Arizona. Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers explored the fit in the below article earlier this offseason:

Arenado is an eight-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner. He's struggled in back-to-back seasons as he's aged, but has still managed a relatively decent level of production. It was 2025 in which he hit a low point, slashing .237/.289/.377 with a .666 OPS, but he clearly had not lost a step defensively, and his offensive numbers were somewhat limited by a late-season shoulder strain.

Martinez, meanwhile, was taken in the eighth round of the 2025 Draft. The former Sun Devil did not pitch in pro ball in the 2025 season.

The Diamondbacks making this move comes as a bit of a surprise, considering the heavy need still present in the bullpen, and the presence of both Jordan Lawlar and Blaze Alexander. Perhaps another move is on the way with those factors in mind.

