Diamondbacks Sign Former Yankees Reliever

According to a recent report from ESPN's Jorge Castillo, the Arizona Diamondbacks have signed former New York Yankees right-hand reliever Jonathan Loaisiga to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Loaisiga will have an opportunity to join a D-backs bullpen that was decimated by injuries in the 2025 season, and may even be able to provide some amount of leverage to a group that will not see the return of its top two leverage arms until at least mid-season.

Jonathan Loáisiga and the Diamondbacks are in agreement on a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training, sources tell ESPN. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) January 13, 2026

Loaisiga is 31 years old, and a veteran of parts of eight major league seasons. He's spent all eight of them with the Yankees after initially signing (as a teenager) with the Giants back in 2012. New York declined his $5 million club option this offseason.

For his career, Loaisiga owns a 3.54 ERA and 3.86 FIP. He's had some ups and downs in his career, posting an elite 2.17 ERA season over 70 innings in 2021 but struggling to recreate that success since.

He's also struggled with injuries numerous times in his career. In 2023, he pitched just 17.2 innings, undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur. In 2024, he managed to pitch just four innings before undergoing the internal brace version of Tommy John Surgery on his UCL.

As a result, he missed almost all of 2024, returning to action in mid-May of 2025. But he went down on the IL again in early August with back tightness. But upon starting his rehab assignment, he suffered an elbow flexor strain, and missed the remainder of the season with that injury.

When he's been healthy, he's been generally effective, but he hasn't pitched to a decent sample size since 2022. He hasn't profiled as much of a strikeout arm, but he throws hard and has been excellent at inducing ground balls and soft contact, with a career ground ball percentage of 54.2%.

He began utilizing his upper-90s sinker at a 60% or higher rate in his 2021 breakout season, and has relied on that as his primary offering ever since. It averages close to 97 MPH and runs significantly arm-side.

Loaisiga features a hard 90 MPH changeup and a curveball as his most commonly-used secondary pitches, with a very occasional four-seam and cutter in his back pocket.

The Diamondbacks have been relatively quiet in their offseason pursuits, but with the Ketel Marte trade rumors finally winding down, Arizona turns its attention to the bullpen.

GM Mike Hazen previously stated his desire to find a "bridge closer" until Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk return. Loaisiga has not been a primary closer in his career, but does have experience in a leverage role, and owns eight career saves.

