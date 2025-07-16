Diamondbacks Draft Pick Expected to Sign with Arizona
Now that the 2025 MLB Draft is over, the attention turns to just how many of their picks the Arizona Diamondbacks will sign.
For sixth-round pick and right-handed pitcher Sawyer Hawks, that question appears to be answered.
According to a report by Vanderbilt On SI's Joey Dwyer, Hawks will forgo his final year of college elibility to sign with the Diamondbacks, becoming the first of Arizona's 2025 class to do so.
Hawks later reposted Dwyer's report on his social media, all but confirming his intentions.
Arizona Diamondbacks expected to sign Sawyer Hawks
Hawks, 22, spent a year pitching alongisde Paul Skenes at Air Force before coming over to Vanderbilt for his 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2025, he was the Commodores' primary closer, to excellent success.
In 18 appearances (45 innings) last season, Hawks pitched to a stellar 1.60 ERA. He collected eight saves and struck out 59 against just 11 walks.
Hawks has a fastball that can reach 96 MPH, and pairs it with a slider and changeup as his main putaway pitches.
But although he worked entirely as a reliever for Vanderbilt, his ability to pitch length and his deep arsenal may offer him a chance to become a starter at the next level.
"He was a reliever at Vanderbilt. He had an unbelievable year this year, but the strike-throwing and the pitch mix makes us think there's a starter lane there," said Ian Rebhan, Diamondbacks Director of Amateur Scouting.
"So obviously, incredible performance in a really good conference. The pitch mix, the strike-throwing ability. I know he pitched mostly as a reliever there, but we do think there's some starter lane there."
MLB.com's scouting report agrees with Rebhan.
"Because he has a legitimate four-pitch arsenal, Hawks likely will get a chance to start in pro ball. He helped his cause by improving his control as a senior, slashing his walk rate to 7 percent, down from 15 percent in his first three years in college," MLB's report reads.
The Diamondbacks did not shy away from pitching in their draft class. Of their 20 picks, 14 were hurlers, and 12 were college arms.
It's not as if these pitchers will be on any sort of fast track to get to the major league level and support an extremely injury-ridden and struggling group of Diamondbacks pitchers, but it does speak to a need, even within the farm system itself.
To see the Diamondbacks' full list of draft picks click here.