Diamondbacks Sign Former Yankees Reliever

According to their transaction logs, the Arizona Diamondbacks have signed former New York Yankees right-hand reliever Indigo Diaz to a minor league contract.

Diaz has spent the past three seasons in the Yankees' organization, pitching in Double-A in 2025. He'll join Arizona's system to add some relief depth to the D-backs' minor leagues.

Diaz, the 27-year-old righty, was initially drafted by the Atlanta Braves. He was selected by the Braves all the way back in the 27th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Diaz worked his way up through the Braves' system, reaching Double-A in 2021, but has since had a bit of an up-and-down journey through the minors. Just ahead of 2023, the Yankees acquired Diaz in a trade with Atlanta alongside current Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin.

Diaz initially struggled at the High-A level in the Yankees' system, but eventually made the jump to Double-A, and has been quite effective at that level with New York's organization.

In 42 appearances for the Somerset Patriots in the 2025 season, Diaz pitched to an impressive 2.38 ERA and 3.35 FIP. Over the course of 52.1 innings, Diaz allowed just 15 earned runs, striking out 46 and delivering a 1.11 WHIP.

He provided multiple innings on numerous occasions, and even picked up six saves, going 8-3 on the 2025 season.

Diaz can hit the mid-90s with his four-seam fastball, and has a strong slider to pair with it. He's had extremely high strikeout numbers for most of his career, although those did take a significant dip in 2025. For his career, he owns 269 punchouts in 204 total innings across all levels.

Diaz has yet to reach a level above Double-A in his professional career, however, despite entering his sixth season in the minors.

That means he likely won't be an option for the D-backs at the major league level in the coming season. Rather, he'll serve as depth in their minor league system. For the time being, Diaz has been assigned to the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles — a relatively offense-friendly environment that can be a challenge to newcomers.

Arizona has yet to make any significant additions to their major league bullpen, despite that area standing out as one of intense need. For the most part, Arizona has made smaller, minor league-caliber moves such as Diaz, among others.

