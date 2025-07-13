2025 MLB Draft: Tracking Every Diamondbacks Pick
On Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Diamondbacks will begin to welcome a new class of prospects into the organization, as the 2025 MLB Draft commences on Sunday afternoon.
The Diamondbacks will make three selections on Sunday. This article will be updated live as selections are made.
When is the 2025 MLB Draft?
The Draft begins Sunday at 6:00 p.m. Eastern, 3:00 p.m. Arizona time. It can be viewed on MLB Network, MLB.com and ESPN. Rounds 4-20 will take place Monday, starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, 8:30 a.m. Arizona time.
What Picks Do the Arizona Diamondbacks Hold?
The Diamondbacks will pick three times on Sunday in rounds 1-3. They hold picks No. 18, No. 29 and No 92. The 29th pick is a compensatory pick received as a result of first baseman Christian Walker rejecting Arizona's Qualifying Offer.
The D-backs do not have a second-round pick, as they signed Corbin Burnes, who rejected a Qualifying Offer from the Orioles prior to signing with Arizona.
On Saturday, they will pick at 123, 153, 183, 213, 243, 273 and 303 from rounds 4-10. From 11-20, they'll hold the 18th pick of each round.
Diamondbacks Scouting Director had this to say in a recent article by AZCentral's Nick Piecoro regarding Arizona's approach to the 2025 MLB Draft:
“You’re going to make fun of me, but I say it every year: It’s just kind of how it falls that we’ve ended up drafting some high school players the last few years,” Rebhan said. “I think if you go back four or five years, we’ve taken college pitchers, college position players, high school position players. I think it just kind of depends on how it lines up.”
“Seeing the success those players have gone out and had, that would be our goal to go out and get two real quality players with those first two picks,” Rebhan said. “Having two picks inside the top 30 is a big opportunity for us.”
“The college players are super talented. I think as you get deeper in the draft, big leaguers come from everywhere and with how good college baseball is right now gives us opportunity even later in the draft once those high school kids are gone.”