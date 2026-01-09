Former D-backs Infielder Signs with Braves

Former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman and designated hitter Tristin English is signing a deal with the Atlanta Braves, according to the transaction log on his MLB player page.

English will be entering his age-29 season in 2026, after spending the past seven seasons working his way up the ranks of the D-backs' farm system. English is now the second D-backs minor leaguer to sign with Atlanta, joining right-handed reliever Austin Pope.

Former Diamondback Tristin English Signs with Braves

Tristin English during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Feb. 21, 2024. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

It will be a minor league contract for English, who made a brief major league debut in the 2025 season. He will most likely be extended an invitation to big league Spring Training with Atlanta.

English's 2025 season wasn't much to look at statistically, but he did step in to fill a need at first base in the absence of former D-back Josh Naylor. English was first called up to the majors by Arizona on July 6, making his official debut three days later.

The infielder struggled a bit in his initial action. But he finally recorded his first MLB hit in his fourth game, and it was certainly one to remember. English, in a July 27 matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates, collected his first knock — a double — off All-Star righty and NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes.

From there, English managed only one other hit. He was sent back to the minor leagues on August 1. As a Triple-A hitter, English managed to record an impressive .324/.368/.524 slash with 16 homers — though it's worth noting the Pacific Coast League (and Reno in general) are extreme hitter's environments.

English was subsequently designated for assignment on August 27. He cleared waivers and was sent outright back to Reno before electing free agency at the conclusion of the 2025 season. He'll head to Atlanta in search of another opportunity.

The D-backs' first base situation remains somewhat up in the air. Though English was not likely to take on a more prominent for Arizona, the D-backs do not have a clear idea of who will be the everyday first baseman in 2026.

Lefty-hitting Pavin Smith may end up being the strong side of a platoon alongside Tyler Locklear (once healthy) but the D-backs have also kicked around the idea of a Paul Goldschmidt reunion. For now, there's no clear indication of what direction Arizona is heading, and they have yet to make any significant additions to their lineup this offseason.

