Diamondbacks Take Former Vanderbilt Closer in MLB Draft
With the 183rd pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Arizona Driamondbacks selected right-handed reliever Sawyer Hawks out of the University of Vanderbilt.
Hawks becomes the fourth pitcher to be taken over the D-backs' first six draft picks.
After spending a season with Paul Skenes at Air Force, Hawks transferred to Vanderbilt and enjoyed an incredible senior season for the Commodores in 2025.
He threw to a minuscule 1.60 ERA over 45 innings, recording eight saves. In those 45 innings, he walked just 11 batters and struck out an eye-popping 59.
He sports 50-plus grades across the board on his fastball, slider, changeup and control tools. His fastball sits 92-94, but can reach up to 96. The fastball and changeup are his best weapons.
Similar to some of Arizona's other pitching selections, Hawks could see a chance to become a starter at the professional level, although he does have plenty of late-inning, high-leverage experience.
"Because he has a legitimate four-pitch arsenal, Hawks likely will get a chance to start in pro ball. He helped his cause by improving his control as a senior, slashing his walk rate to 7 percent, down from 15 percent in his first three years in college," Reads MLB.com's scouting report.
"He only worked 120 1/3 innings in four years in college and missed two weeks in the middle of this season with mild shoulder inflammation, so he'll have to prove his durability."
The Diamondbacks continue to bring in high-end pitching prospects, with a heavy dose of right-handed velocity. Hawks is the first pure closer type Arizona has targeted in this year's draft.
