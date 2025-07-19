Diamondbacks React to Crucial Win over Cardinals
The Arizona Diamondbacks won a crucially important game over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night by a score of 7-3.
While no game is a true "must-win," there remains some pressure on Arizona to get on a run and prevent general manager Mike Hazen from selling too heavily at the Deadline.
Here's what the Diamondbacks and their manager had to say about Friday's win:
Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo
"I was really proud of the way we responded to some of the questions, if we were going to be ready coming out of the All-Star break," said manager Torey Lovullo postgame.
"The team was ready, they were engaged, and they went out and played a really clean game. ... The bottom line is that we won a game in a way that I would expect us to."
The skipper said he was proud of the effort put forward by his team. A prolonged break can often lead to rust, but the Diamondbacks came back with urgency.
"Sometimes I think we get a little lackadaisical. And today was one of those days where I think we were inspired, we were rested, and we came out and played the type of game that I expect us to tomorrow.
"When they come out and tease me with this, and they inspire me, that's what my standard is, and I'm going to continue to hold them to that," Lovullo said.
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo
Adrian Del Castillo was recalled from Triple-A Reno just hours prior to Friday's game, but he delivered an excellent offensive night in his first game back in the majors. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
"It feels great, obviously coming back from the break," Del Castillo said. "And I think guys were hungry and we needed to get that one going today."
Del Castillo played just nine games in Reno after returning from a rehab assignment, but was blazing-hot in those games. That earned a swifter call-up than he was expecting.
"I was in shock. I wasn't back [from the injured list] too long. So I was like, 'okay, this is going to happen this quick.' ... I was happy.
"It was a long two and a half months, but body feels great, thank god, and I'm glad to be back, glad to be playing," he said.
Del Castillo was the DH Friday, and may continue in that role while Pavin Smith recovers from an oblique injury. Del Castillo said he's not concerned with his role, however.
"I'm here to play. ... I'm willing to play whatever role they need me. So it's fine, whatever they need me," Del Castillo said.
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt
Brandon Pfaadt had an excellent outing Friday, going seven scoreless innings. He allowed only four hits and struck out six without issuing a walk.
"The goal going into the game was to be aggressive," Pfaadt said. "We knew they were going to be pretty aggressive because we faced them previously in the year... so getting early outs was big for us."
"That's probably the best the [sweeper]'s felt all year," he added.
Though Pfaadt did have a few balls hit hard, his outfield defense picked him up. Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll both made excellent catches to save extra bases.
"Both Alek and Corbin had tremendous catches, so shoutout to them," Pfaadt said.
"I think those were the plays of the game and kept us going. ... They've been doing that all year, so they probably don't get enough credit for that."
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo
The ever-positive Geraldo Perdomo went 2-for-4 on Friday, including a first-inning triple. He said in the midst of the swirling trade rumors, the D-backs aren't giving up.
"I'd say [the Cardinals are] a pretty good ball club. And just show to everyone, we still have some life.
"Life, when I say life, it means... people worry about asking about trading, all that... Whatever, we just go there and try to get it. That's all we do every single day," Perdomo said.