Brandon Pfaadt Dominates in Much-Needed Diamondbacks Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks started their second half on a positive note Friday night, defeating the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 7-3. Brandon Pfaadt was excellent, and the offense strung together 11 hits off the Cardinals' pitching staff.
The Diamondbacks improve to 48-50, and St. Louis falls to 51-47.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Efficient Again
Pfaadt was just one start removed from his deepest-ever outing, going a full eight innings against the San Diego Padres on July 9.
He replicated that efficiency through the first six innings of Friday's game, needing just 69 pitches to get to the seventh.
Pfaadt ended his night with seven strong innings, giving up just four hits and striking out six without allowing an earned run on 91 pitches. He collected 10 whiffs and exhibited solid command.
As efficient as he was, he began to give up some harder contact as the night went on. But he was helped out by some excellent outfield defense, including a dazzling catch by Alek Thomas to take away extra bases in the fifth.
Pfaadt ran into some trouble in his final inning, giving up a leadoff double and single, but worked his way out of the inning without damage. It was exactly the start Arizona needed out of their young righty.
Andrew Saalfrank worked out of a bases-loaded jam for a scoreless eighth.
John Curtiss was given a seven-run cushion, and used it. He gave up three runs on four hits in the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough to flip the score in St. Louis' favor as he eventually dialed up a game-ending double play.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Strikes Early
The Diamondbacks' offense had not looked quite as potent going into the break, but they were all over Cardinals starter Andre Pallante.
The D-backs started the scoring with three runs in the second inning. Jose Herrera had an RBI single and Geraldo Perdomo had a two-run knock with the bases loaded.
They'd get two more in the fourth, as the newly-recalled Adrian Del Castillo brought home a run and Alek Thomas had an RBI groundout.
Del Castillo made his presence known in his first major league game since 2024. He went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored.
Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Every D-backs hitter except Corbin Carroll had at least one hit. The Diamondbacks went 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
The Diamondbacks will go for a series win Saturday behind Ryne Nelson. First pitch is 4:10 p.m.