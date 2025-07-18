Diamondbacks Make Massive Six-Player Roster Move
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a major six-player roster move on Friday.
The team is calling up catcher Adrian Del Castillo and right-hand reliever Trevor Richards from Triple-A Reno. First baseman Tristin English has been optioned to Triple-A.
In addition, All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte was placed on the restricted list and will be taking some personal days, likely due to the burglary of his house over the All-Star Break. Manager Torey Lovullo assured Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns and Gambo that Marte would be alright.
Former Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara has been signed to take Marte's place.
Catcher Gabriel Moreno was moved to the 60-day Injured List, still dealing with a fractured hand. He was initially placed on the 10-day IL on June 16, and his timeline continues to be pushed out.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo
Del Castillo, 25, spent two separate stints on the minor league injured list this season. But upon his return, his bat was hot.
He's slashing .288/.386/.559 for the Aces on the season, good for a .945 OPS. He has four homers, two of which came in an electric 4-for-5 night on July 13. Even for the offense-friendly PCL, that's impressive.
Del Castillo was first called up to the majors in August of 2024. Over 25 games, he hit .313/.368/.525 with four homers.
It was his defense at catcher, however, that needed the most improvement. Del Castillo struggled behind the plate in all facets, and will be utilized as a DH for the time being.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Trevor Richards
Veteran righty Trevor Richards has thrown just three innings in the majors this season. In 2024, he was a workhorse for the Blue Jays and Royals, pitching 65.1 innings over 55 appearances and earning a 4.55 ERA, but a 3.62 expected ERA.
Richards signed a minor league deal with the D-backs on June 19 after he was designated for assignment by Kansas City on June 11.
He's pitched in nine games for the Reno Aces, allowing nine earned runs over 12.1 innings while striking out eight.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara
Alcantara, 29, returns to the Diamondbacks on a free agent deal after spending parts of the past three seasons with the organization. He hit .241/.283/.406 with six homers over 71 major league games in the 2022 season.
It will be Alcantara's sixth separate stint with Arizona. He's also spent time with the Cubs, Pirates and Giants.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Tristin English
English was called up back on July 6 as a corresponding move to Smith being placed on the IL with an oblique injury.
The right-handed hitter was only able to make into one game in his short stint with Arizona's big league club, going 0-for-4, but bringing in a run and playing solid first base defense against the San Diego Padres.
He'd been having an excellent year in Triple-A prior to his call-up, slashing .336/.387/.563 with a .950 OPS and 11 homers. He'll head back to await another opportunity.