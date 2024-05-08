Dave Roberts Only Expects Walker Buehler to Get Better for Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers introduced an old friend back to the mound after a 22-month hiatus. Dodgers All-Star ace Walker Buehler returned to the mound after recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. Although it wasn't anything spectacular, it was great to see the right-hander back on a big league mound.
Before Monday's outing, the 29-year-old last pitched in a major league game on June 10, 2022, against the San Francisco Giants. It's an understatement to say he hasn't pitched in a while, so it would be natural for his body to feel some a little sore the next day.
After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media, including Dodgers Nation. Roberts said he expects Buehler's body to react in some sort of way but also added that he expects Buehler to only get better from here.
"I'm sure he's gonna wake up [Tuesday] feeling like he got in a car accident — his whole body is gonna be sore — but that's a good thing," Roberts said. "I really do believe this is the floor and it's only going to get better as far as the execution, the ability to go deeper in games and things like that as he gets his legs under him."
The two-time All-star didn't pick up the win in his season debut but had a solid start. In four innings of work, Buehler gave up six hits, three earned runs, one home run, four strikeouts, and threw 77 pitches while facing 18 batters.
Buehler assessed his performance, saying he's glad his first outing is over so he can focus on returning to where he's trying to get to.
"I kind of tired myself out and then settled in for a couple innings," Buehler said. "I think the ceremony of that one is done. Now I can kind of focus on trying to be good and helping our team. I wish I would have thrown five or six shutout innings or whatever, but it's done, and I'm happy to be back."
Buehler's next outing will be on Sunday against the San Diego Padres.