Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw, Bobby Miller Making Progress in Injury Recovery
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Bobby Miller are making huge strides toward a return to the big league mound.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including Dodgers Nation's J.P. Hoonrstra, that Kershaw and Miller threw off a mound on Friday.
Kershaw has not played in 2024 as he is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. The Dodgers re-signed the 10-time All-Star on Feb. 9, knowing he would miss the start of the season. His one-year contract is worth $5 million guaranteed, plus additional incentives that could go up to $7.5 million based on the number of starts or three-inning relief appearances he makes this year. Kershaw will return this season — it's just a matter of when that will be. His contract includes a player option in 2025.
Kershaw is a future Hall of Famer who has won 210 games, has a 2.48 ERA, 2,944 strikeouts, and a 1.00 WHIP in 2712.2 innings in 425 games.
As for Miller, he last pitched on April 13 due to right shoulder inflammation. Friday marked his first time throwing off a mound since then. Roberts added he is still determining how many more bullpen sessions Miller will need to throw before he progresses to facing live hitters. Although the 25-year-old was placed on the 15-day IL, there's no timetable for his return just yet. Miller has 12 wins in his career with a 3.90 ERA, 137 strikeouts, and a 1.13 WHIP in 25 games and 136 innings.