Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Updates Injury Status
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow exited his most recent start early due to hand cramping. While facing the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Glasnow exited the mound early in the seventh inning, leaving with a trainer. After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that there is no concern surrounding Glasnow's injury.
In an interview with Foul Territory on Monday, Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow shed further light on the hand cramps that ended his most recent start early.
“I’ve had it happen before. I don’t know what it is," Glasnow said. "It’s a family thing. My brother’s kind of the same way. When he would do track and get toward the end of his decathlon, something about our extremities get a little crampy. I hadn’t had it all year. I have a normal protocol. Maybe do an IV before and then, like, pickle juice is the answer. It’s the greatest thing ever. It’s better than drip-drops and all the hydration stuff. So I just thought I was passed it. I hadn’t really been doing my normal thing."
"Now I have to get back on it," Glasnow added. "It’s not like a concern or anything. It’s annoying when you get to play once every six days and then I have to come out of the game the last inning. I was pretty pissed. Now going forward I know how to figure it out."
Prior to exiting the game with the hand cramps, Glasnow was having a phenomenal performance. He allowed one run through six innings and struck out nine hitters. The Dodgers managed to hold on and get a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays despite Glasnow leaving the game early. Glasnow is not expected to miss any more time because of the injury.