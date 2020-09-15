7 Takeaways From Dodgers Embarrassing 7-2 Loss to Padres

Here's the first takeaway: The Dodgers embarrassed themselves in losing to the Padres, 7-2, Monday night at Petco Park. They collapsed in the seventh inning in a 1-1 game and couldn't get off the mat after that.

Here's the second takeaway: The Dodgers were charged with one error officially, but there was considerably more to it than that. Max Muncy did a will-he-throw-the-ball-won't-he-throw-the-ball dance at first base in the ill-fated seventh, getting exactly zero outs in the process, when he absolutely had to have one. If you missed, consider yourself lucky.

Joc Pederson threw home allowing a runner to advance to second base after a single in the same inning, and looked like a rookie in doing so.

Takeaway three: Muncy, Pederson and Cody Bellinger are all lost at the plate. Gavin Lux and Edwin Rios aren't distinguishing themselves either, leaving Los Angeles with a single solitary left-swinger swinging the bat well. That fellow's name is Corey Seager. We'll have a piece on the lefty sluggers struggles Tuesday afternoon. Please check back for that.

Takeaway four: The Pads are the real deal. They hit, they pitch, they catch the baseball, they play with passion and they are oh-so-close to passing the Dodgers in the National League West. While he didn't do anything particularly exciting tonight, Fernando Tatis, Jr. is the best player in baseball this season. He's going to win the National League Most Valuable Player Award. Manny Machado has adjusted to the NL and looks great behind him. More of their teammates are rising to the occasion this season than I care to detail here. I will some other time. If I feel like it. The point is: San Diego plays baseball. Real baseball. It's no fluke.

Takeaway five: Dave Roberts managed mistake-free baseball tonight. Some balls dropped in and his men dropped some more. If you want to hurl some textbook second-guessing at me, knock yourself out. I'm all ears.

Takeaway six: Los Angeles will have Justin Turner, AJ Pollock and Will Smith back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Padres' Zach Davies. The veteran right-hander is having a fine season, but has allowed five earned runs in 10 innings over his last two starts. The Dodgers will have a better lineup in place tomorrow than did tonight. Hopefully a day off for Muncy. Pederson too. Maybe a benching for Gavin Lux. Maybe a recall for Mitch White and even Keibert Ruiz. The Dodgers need a kick in the pants. Ruiz can give him one. Or two. More about that here.

Takeaway seven. Trent Grisham may have awakened a sleeping giant with his Bonds-like twirl slash Jose Bautista bat flip diss of Clayton Kershaw followed by a couple of hysterical f-bombs directed at the visitor's dugout. Barry hit 762 home runs; Joey Bats hit 344. Grisham has 15. He'll learn a thing or two before it's all over.

Remember that, Los Angeles. I'm quite sure the your team will.