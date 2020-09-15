SI.com
7 Takeaways From Dodgers Embarrassing 7-2 Loss to Padres

Howard Cole

Here's the first takeaway: The Dodgers embarrassed themselves in losing to the Padres, 7-2, Monday night at Petco Park. They collapsed in the seventh inning in a 1-1 game and couldn't get off the mat after that.

Here's the second takeaway: The Dodgers were charged with one error officially, but there was considerably more to it than that. Max Muncy did a will-he-throw-the-ball-won't-he-throw-the-ball dance at first base in the ill-fated seventh, getting exactly zero outs in the process, when he absolutely had to have one. If you missed, consider yourself lucky.

Joc Pederson threw home allowing a runner to advance to second base after a single in the same inning, and looked like a rookie in doing so.

Takeaway three: Muncy, Pederson and Cody Bellinger are all lost at the plate. Gavin Lux and Edwin Rios aren't distinguishing themselves either, leaving Los Angeles with a single solitary left-swinger swinging the bat well. That fellow's name is Corey Seager. We'll have a piece on the lefty sluggers struggles Tuesday afternoon. Please check back for that.

Takeaway four: The Pads are the real deal. They hit, they pitch, they catch the baseball, they play with passion and they are oh-so-close to passing the Dodgers in the National League West. While he didn't do anything particularly exciting tonight, Fernando Tatis, Jr. is the best player in baseball this season. He's going to win the National League Most Valuable Player Award. Manny Machado has adjusted to the NL and looks great behind him. More of their teammates are rising to the occasion this season than I care to detail here. I will some other time. If I feel like it. The point is: San Diego plays baseball. Real baseball. It's no fluke.

Takeaway five: Dave Roberts managed mistake-free baseball tonight. Some balls dropped in and his men dropped some more. If you want to hurl some textbook second-guessing at me, knock yourself out. I'm all ears.

Takeaway six: Los Angeles will have Justin Turner, AJ Pollock and Will Smith back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Padres' Zach Davies. The veteran right-hander is having a fine season, but has allowed five earned runs in 10 innings over his last two starts. The Dodgers will have a better lineup in place tomorrow than did tonight. Hopefully a day off for Muncy. Pederson too. Maybe a benching for Gavin Lux. Maybe a recall for Mitch White and even Keibert Ruiz. The Dodgers need a kick in the pants. Ruiz can give him one. Or two. More about that here.

Takeaway seven. Trent Grisham may have awakened a sleeping giant with his Bonds-like twirl slash Jose Bautista bat flip diss of Clayton Kershaw followed by a couple of hysterical f-bombs directed at the visitor's dugout. Barry hit 762 home runs; Joey Bats hit 344. Grisham has 15. He'll learn a thing or two before it's all over.

Part one:

Part two:

Remember that, Los Angeles. I'm quite sure the your team will.

COMMUNITY

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN

[Updated: Final score. Dodgers 8, Astros 1. Victor Gonzalez the winner (3-0), Zack Greinke the loser (3-2). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (10) Mookie Betts (15) and Chris Taylor (5). Dodgers improve to 33-14, Houston falls to 23-24.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 5:07 p.m. on Big Fox

[Updated: Final score: Astros 7, Dodgers 5. Josh James the winner (1-0), Kenley Jansen the deserving loser (0-4). L.A. home runs by Enrique Hernandez (5), Chris Taylor (4). Houston improves to 23-23. Dodgers fall to 32-14 and suffer their worst loss of the year.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

First Look at Dodgers Postseason Roster Possibilities

For the sake of this exercise, let's assume that Walker Buehler, Joe Kelly, Dustin May and Justin Turner are healthy enough to participate and that no other injuries occur. I know we can't assume that with any great confidence, but that's why I'm calling this a "first look," as opposed to commissioning a statue of the my roster to place next to Jackie Robinson at the ballpark.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Mookie Betts at 2B, Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: DBacks 5, Dodgers 2. Riley Smith the winner (1-0), Tony Gonsolin the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (12) and A.J. Pollock (9). Dodgers fall to 32-13, 3 1/2 games ahead of the Padres, Arizona improves to 16-29]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 10, DBacks 8. Kenley Jansen the winner (3-0), Yoan Lopez the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Gavin Lux 2 (2). Dodgers improve to 31-12, Arizona falls to 15-28.]

Howard Cole

by

Sansastarkwins

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, DBacks 4. Jake McGee the winner (3-1), Kevin Ginkel the loser (0-2). L.A. home runs by Mookie Betts (14) and Kike Hernandez (4). Dodgers improve to 32-12, Arizona falls to 15-29.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at San Diego Series Preview

The Dodgers have won four of the seven games between these two teams thus far this season and have outscored San Diego 36-23. However, the last of those games came on August 13. The Padres turned over roughly 30 percent of their active roster at the August 31 trading deadline and enter this series with the third-best record in the majors (31-17, mere percentage points behind the 30-16 White Sox), the second-best run differential (+78, a run ahead of the White Sox), and a seven-game winning streak that is the longest active streak in the majors.

Cliff Corcoran

'Good News' on Dodgers' Dustin May Foot Injury

Breathe a sigh of relief, Los Angeles. It's good news.

Howard Cole

by

Donniedeporte

Are the Padres Better Than the Dodgers or Does it Just Seem That Way?

I don't know about you, but when I do my scoreboard watching, it seems as though every time an opponent grabs a lead against them, the Padres come roaring back. It just happened Tuesday and Wednesday in San Diego victories over the Rockies at Petco Park, with the Pads winning 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth Monday. But are the Padres better than the Dodgers?

Howard Cole

by

Dodgers fan 123