SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

Dark-Horse Candidate to Replace Gavin Lux on Dodgers' Postseason Roster

Howard Cole

Two days after Gavin Lux was promoted to the big club to stay on August 27, manager Dave Roberts said "the plan is to play him every day against right-handed pitchers; everyday guy going forward.”

That was a good plan. Kiké Hernandez has never hit righties well and wasn’t hitting at all at the time. And in Lux, this was the near-universal preseason favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year we were talking about here. The callup was overdue. It just didn't work out. The best laid plans of mice and men, right Vin?

Meanwhile, Kiké is hitting now (.304/.385/.652 over the last 14 days versus all comers) at the exact same time that Lux struggles on both sides of the ball. While he started opposite left-hander Adrián Morejón in San Diego Wednesday and against the Padres' righty Dinelson Lamet two days prior (hitless both times), Lux has been passed over in favor of Chris Taylor at second base more than once recently. And why not? Taylor is at .274/.374/.459, with six home runs and 24 RBIs on the season and.310/.396/.643, 4 HR, 10 RBIs in the last two weeks. 

Lux is hitting .152/.250/.326 with two home runs and six RBIs in 2020 (with both homers and five of the RBIs coming in one game 10 days ago). Sure, that's a small sample size of 52 plate appearance, but if it's enough of a sample to think twice before writing his name on the lineup card, it’s enough to replace him before the NL playoffs start on September 30. To experiment at the very least.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

The 22-year-old’s defensive problems -- with throwing in particular -- are well-chronicled. He has three errors in just 12 starts so far in 2020, which translates to 40.5 in a 162-game season, and there have been unconverted double-plays that weren't scored as errors. He’s 0-8 lifetime as a pinch hitter and DH and doesn’t run well enough to pinch run. So what’s he doing here?

For the record, I am not anti-Lux. In fact, to the contrary, I lobbied for his promotion in this space well ahead of it becoming a reality. But this ain’t been bag. If there are intriguing options to replace him on the postseason roster, it’s time to make that call tout suite. And that would be now, to get that new man some reps.

I broached the topic in my first-look roster piece Monday and I’m taking it a step farther here. I’m convinced that Terrance Gore is going to appear out of left field (but not playing left field) as a burner -- a pinch runner. With a 28-man roster I’d be shocked if that doesn’t happen. And there’s room for Gore even without jettisoning Lux. In part because the DH is being used throughout 2020, there are few opportunities for pinch hitters.

There is also no little need for 15 pitchers. As I mentioned Monday, “in the last nine postseason series going back to the 2016 NLDS, L.A. has employed 12 pitchers nine times, 11 pitchers twice and nine pitchers once.”

So instead of a left-hand hitter who isn't performing to expectations and who plays a position that overflows with better all-around options (Hernandez, Taylor, Max Muncy), why not flip the script with a switch-hitting third catcher who's already a more compelling player than poor Austin Barnes?

Nov 3, 2018; Surprise, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Keibert Ruiz during the Arizona Fall League All Star Game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2018; Surprise, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Keibert Ruiz during the Arizona Fall League All Star Game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Keibert Ruiz is that compelling player. Certainly, his sample size is microscopic (two hits in eight at big league bats), but he started behind the plate twice and homered in his first major league at bat. There is evidence of the club's faith in him. 

Ruiz's presence on the roster would give Roberts the chance to replace Barnes in the few games that he should be allowed to start in the postseason. Those would be Clayton Kershaw's starts and only Clayton Kershaw's starts. The minute Kersh departs, Barnes should depart, because at that point the Dodgers will need the charge of a new battery. Both literally and figuratively. Equally as possible in those instances is the inserting of Will Smith into Barnes' spot with Ruiz remaining available for some other need.

Barnes played in previous Octobers because Yasmani Grandal couldn't hit or catch the baseball. But he wasn't winning any MVP awards with his lifetime .159/.235/.224 postseason mark (2-29 and .069 with 14 strikeouts in his last two postseasons).

A few days ago Barnes finally threw out his second runner attempting to steal this season, to give him a 12% caught stealing mark, which is half of the league average. He's nabbed 19% on his career; the league average over that time is 27%. Ruiz pegged 105 out of 316 would-be base stealers (24.9%) in his minor league career, at the ages of 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19.

The boy could throw as can the man. And he can play the position. And he can pinch hit versus left-handers and right. And postseason opponents will have next to nothing in terms a scouting report on him, if they have anything at all. And three catchers is a better October idea than six second basemen (Barnes plays the keystone too, as does Mookie Betts). And because Ruiz is in Denver with the Dodgers as we speak. 

What's he doing there? Why not activate him tonight and give him a number of pinch hit opportunities by season's end? And catch him after the Dodgers clinch the division? Or before?

I've asked enough questions. I look forward to Andrew Friedman's answers. And yours.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Ericmonson
Ericmonson

... and speaking of throwing errors, what the heck is going on with Max Muncy? I say to DH him now and thru the playoffs. I've had enough of giving the opposition 4 or 5 outs.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 9, Rockies 3. Dylan Floro the winner (2-0), Kyle Freeland the loser (2-2). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (13) and Edwin Rios (5). Colorado falls to 22-27, while the Dodgers improve to 36-15 and reduce their magic number to win the National League West to five.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Padres 4. Dustin May he winner (2-1), Adrián Morejón the loser (2-1). L.A. home runs by AJ Pollock (11) and Chris Taylor (6). Dodgers win the three-game series and the season series (six games to four) and improve to 35-15. San Diego falls to 32-19.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 3, Padres 1. Tony Gonsolin the winner (1-1), Zach Davies the loser (7-3). L.A. home runs by Edwin Rios (5). San Diego falls to 32-18, Dodgers improve to 34-15 and will leave town in first place. Day game tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN

[Updated: Final score. Dodgers 8, Astros 1. Victor Gonzalez the winner (3-0), Zack Greinke the loser (3-2). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (10) Mookie Betts (15) and Chris Taylor (5). Dodgers improve to 33-14, Houston falls to 23-24.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 5:07 p.m. on Big Fox

[Updated: Final score: Astros 7, Dodgers 5. Josh James the winner (1-0), Kenley Jansen the deserving loser (0-4). L.A. home runs by Enrique Hernandez (5), Chris Taylor (4). Houston improves to 23-23. Dodgers fall to 32-14 and suffer their worst loss of the year.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Monday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Padres 7, Dodgers 2 in embarrassing fashion. Dinelson Lamet the winner (3-1), Clayton Kershaw the loser (5-2). No L.A. home runs. San Diego improves to 32-17, Dodgers fall to 34-14.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers Announce 2021 Cactus League Schedule

The Los Angeles Dodgers today announced their 30-game 2021 Cactus League schedule, with their 13th season of Spring Training in Glendale, Arizona beginning on Saturday, Feb. 27 against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa. The Dodgers will open their home schedule the following day, Sunday, Feb. 28 against the Texas Rangers at Camelback Ranch – Glendale.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Rockies Series Preview

This weekend’s four-game set marks the Dodgers’ only trip of the year to Colorado and their final regular-season series against a National League team. The Rockies hold the distinction of being the only team to win a series against the 2020 Dodgers, but on the season as a whole, Colorado has won just two of the six games between these two teams, and the Dodgers have outscored them 38-25.

Cliff Corcoran

Dodgers Take Two in San Diego and are the Best in the West

The Dodgers are the best in the West. For the moment. They're not getting ahead of themselves and that's fine by.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

First Look at Dodgers Postseason Roster Possibilities

For the sake of this exercise, let's assume that Walker Buehler, Joe Kelly, Dustin May and Justin Turner are healthy enough to participate and that no other injuries occur. I know we can't assume that with any great confidence, but that's why I'm calling this a "first look," as opposed to commissioning a statue of the my roster to place next to Jackie Robinson at the ballpark.

Howard Cole

by

Bum4ever