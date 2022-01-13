Skip to main content
Dodgers: Alex Wood Says Receiving His WS Ring in Giants Orange Was a "Weird Deal"
Alex Wood
San Francisco Giants

The former Dodger recalls the awkward nature of receiving his 2020 World Series ring as a member of the Giants.

The Dodgers obtained their long-awaited title rings before their 2021 home opener. It was fantastic to see all of the returning players receive their own rings in a ceremony Dodgers fans had waited years for. 

Members of the 2020 Dodgers who had moved on to different teams in the offseason had to wait a little longer.

Which of course, included pitcher Alex Wood.

Alex Wood joined Chris Rose on The Chris Rose Rotation to talk about big league career. Wood received his championship ring as a member of the San Francisco Giants. Yes, those San Francisco Giants.

“I still remember walking over, we were going to the press room or whatever, and seeing [Andrew] Friedman, and him looking at me and going, ‘nice orange shoes.’ You know it was a weird deal, it was a weird deal this year for me playing. I spent the majority of my career, I spent I think how many seasons, ’15, ’16, ’17, ’18, I think five years in L.A. with a lot of the same guys, and then you go to their arch-nemesis, the Giants, next year.”

Along with Wood, reliever Jake McGee also got his ring clad in Giants orange.

Long before Wood joined the Dodgers bitter rivals in 2021, he was an October hero in the infamous LA-Houston World Series. 

Wood allowed just one run in 5.2 IP in Game 4 in Houston. As the story goes, Wood was paranoid, and justifiably so, of the Astros stealing his signs. Wood frenetically changed his signs throughout the game to help the Dodgers to a 6-2 win and push the overall series to 2-2.

In the 2021 Fall Classic, Wood allowed just two hits and one earned run in 4.0 IP.

Wood re-upped for two more years with the Giants this offseason.

He's earned his spot in Dodgers lore and also earned the ire of Dodgers fans. 

