Dodgers: Austin Barnes' New Contract Details Revealed

After signing on for two more years with Los Angeles, the official contract numbers have finally been announced.

The Dodgers are the type of organization that always has an eye on the future, and this was on full display when they agreed on a mid-season contract extension with long-time catcher Austin Barnes

The deal was announced over the holiday weekend and, at first glance, appears to be a steal for the value that Barnes brings to the team.

Aside from the $7 million Barnes is guaranteed, a few other incentives and options are built into his deal to increase the overall potential value. The numbers, according to the Associated Press, point to a structure that could potentially keep Barnes in LA for the remainder of his career.

Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85.

Keeping Barnes in LA for the next few years is no small thing. He has been one of baseball's best backup catchers in recent years, both on and off the field. Aside from his great defense and game management, Barnes is a highly regarded member of the clubhouse. The team respects him, and this is something that the Dodgers value greatly. 

Austin Barnes has been a key piece of the puzzle for the Dodgers throughout his 8-year tenure, and this new deal signals how both sides feel about the partnership. If he does indeed end his career with LA, he will always be remembered for his incredible leadership and timely contributions in the biggest moments. 

