Dodgers: Blake Treinen Discusses His Journey to Becoming a Premier MLB Reliever

Blake Treinen talked about his challenges as an overweight teenager who wasn't even the best player on his high school team.

Blake Treinen has been well worth the money the Dodgers spent to re-sign the right-handed reliever last winter. Treinen signed a three-year, $24M contract and was arguably the most valuable bullpen arm for LA in the 2021 season.

It hasn’t always been easy for Treinen. The righty appeared on the Talkin’ Shop podcast with coach Chad Chop and James “Coach Ballgame” Lowe to discuss his journey to the major leagues.

The 33-year-old revealed that he struggled with controlling a weight as a kid. In fact, Treinen stated that he nearly developed diabetes due to too much junk food and too many video games. Even as a teenager, Treinen was not a premier high school ball player. The man with the 97 miles-per-hour could barley through 80 in his mid-teen years.

Now, Treinen is one of the best relievers in baseball. He logged a 1.99 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in 72 IP in 2021.

After some tough teenage years, the 33-year-old reliever is thriving as a MLB reliever. 

