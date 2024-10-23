Dodgers Legend Fernando Valenzuela Tragically Dies at 63
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the passing of legendary pitcher and broadcaster Fernando Valenzuela on Tuesday night. Valenzuela, who has been battling illness, was 63 years old.
Valenzuela signed with the Dodgers in 1979 and debuted in late 1980. In 1981, his dramatic rise to stardom coined the phrase "Fernandomania" in Los Angeles.
Valenzuela burst onto the scene in 1981, going 13-7 with a 2.48 ERA across 192.1 innings pitched. He had a National League-best 11 complete games and an incredible MLB-best eight shutouts. He also led the majors with 180 strikeouts en route to a Rookie of the Year award, Cy Young award, and a top-five finish in MVP voting.
Valenzeula was with the Dodgers until 1990, and had one of the greatest tenures for a pitcher in franchise history. Across 11 seasons with the Dodgers, Valenzuela went 141-116 with a 3.31 ERA and 1,759 strikeouts in 2,348.2 innings pitched.
Valenzuela spent six more seasons in the major leagues with the then-California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals. All six of his All-Star appearances came while with the Dodgers.
Valenzuela retired from baseball in 1997 and joined the Dodgers as a broadcaster in 2003. He was with the team until earlier this year when he stepped away for health reasons.
Last year, Valenzuela had his No. 34 jersey retired by the Dodgers across a three-day weekend in August. He became just the second non-Hall-of-Famer to have his jersey retired by the Dodgers organization.
Valenzuela had his jersey retired by the entire Mexican Baseball League in 2019. He was inducted into the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame in 2003 and was enshrined into the Caribbean Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013.