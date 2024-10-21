Dodgers All-Star Can't Wait to Face Yankees in World Series
The most historic matchup in baseball returns on Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Yankees in the World Series. The Dodgers defeated the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series and the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series, sending each team to the World Series.
This World Series will be as star-studded as ever, with many of the biggest names and best players playing for both teams. The series is likely to include both of the MVPs this season in Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Judge and Ohtani have already combined for three American League MVP awards throughout their careers so far.
Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is pumped for the matchup between the two historic franchises.
“As a fan of baseball, how could you not be excited about this?” Muncy said. “You’re talking about two of the biggest franchises. The biggest starts in the sport. You’ve got Freddie, Mookie, Shohei. On the other side you’ve got Aaron Judge, Giancarlo, Juan Soto, Gerrit Cole. The game’s biggest stars on the biggest stage – how can you not be excited about this as a fan?
“Come on, man. It’s Dodgers-Yankees – come on!”
The Dodgers and Yankees have previously played each other in the World Series 11 times, but have not done so since 1981. This World Series will revive the championship rivalry between the Dodgers and Yankees, two top franchises historically.
The Yankees have the all-time edge against the Dodgers in the World Series, having defeated the Dodgers in eight of their 11 World Series clashes. The Dodgers have the most recent victory of the rivalry, defeating the Yankees in 1981. The Yankees defeated the Dodgers in the World Series in 1941, 1947, 1949, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1977, and 1978. The Dodgers beat the Yankees in the World Series in 1955, 1963, and 1981.
The Dodgers and Yankees have already faced each other this season in June, a series which the Dodgers won 2-1. Much has, of course, changed since then. Two of the Dodgers pitchers from that series, Gavin Stone and Tyler Glasnow, are no longer available for the postseason because of injury, and the team has since acquired players including Michael Kopech, Jack Flaherty, and Tommy Edman. The Yankees have notably brought in Jazz Chisholm Jr.