Dodgers Make First Big Announcement of 2024 World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have Jack Flaherty as the Game 1 starter for the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees.
Flaherty will pitch on Friday night in Game 1, setting up Yoshinobu Yamamoto to pitch Game 2 on Saturday night.
The Dodgers acquired Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline, and he will now start Game 1 in both the National League Championship Series and World Series for the Dodgers.
In the NLCS, Flaherty was sensational in Game 1, pitching seven shutout innings and allowing just two hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Flaherty set the tone for the NLCS with that Game 1 performance, and the Dodgers are likely looking for a similar result in the World Series against the Yankees.
With Flaherty going Game 1, it will almost certainly be Yamamoto in Game 2. Yamamoto has allowed just two earned runs over his last two postseason starts (9.1 innings), and will look to continue his success in Game 2 against the Yankees.
Yamamoto had the best start of his MLB career back in June at Yankee Stadium, when he threw seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts.