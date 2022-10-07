Skip to main content

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Continues To Test Himself Late Into His Career

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was unsure whether or not he'd still be at this high of a level

To be apart of a professional sports team for 15 years is already an amazing feat on it's own. For Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, he was an All-Star starter, he broke Cy Young's strikeout record and he is apart of arguably the best team in baseball with a real shot to win his second World Series ring. 

Not enough can be said of Kershaw's accomplishments this season, but even Kershaw was able to take a step back and enjoy what he has done so far (quotes via SportsNet LA).

"I didn't feel great until March basically. There was a lot of unknown going into this year, let alone performance wise. Overall I think, I'm not gonna say surprised, but definitely thankful I felt right this year and the things held up."

A lot can happen over the course of a baseball season and Kershaw dealt with his fair share of injuries as well. Despite the setback, Kershaw still has amounted a very respectable season with a 2.28 ERA in 22 starts and a 12-3 record. 

Kershaw is not through yet as his career may be coming to a close at the end of the season and it would be harder to imagine a better ending to an illustrious career. Riding off into the sunset with a championship while still being at the top of your game is an ending most athletes can only dream of. 

Perhaps this may truly be Kershaw's final ride with the Dodgers, or competitive nature kicks back in and we see Kershaw in a Dodgers uniform once more. 

