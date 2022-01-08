Skip to main content
Dodgers: Corey Knebel's Curveball a Big Part of His Resurgent 2021
Corey Knebel

Less fastballs and more curveballs fueled Knebel's productive 2021 campaign with LA.

In recent years, the Dodgers developed a history of rehabilitating veteran relievers. Corey Knebel is another example.

Knebel struggled with injuries after two productive seasons with the Brewers. The reliever missed all of 2019 season following Tommy John surgery. He also had a lat strain hold him out of 93 straight games with the Dodgers in 2021.

What was the secret to the righty's resurgence with LA in 2021 after he had fully recovered?

Throwing a ton of curveballs.

Knebel shared how the Dodgers' coaching staff adjusted his pitch mix to The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

“They really liked my curveball. They said, ‘you’ve been more reliant on your fastball your entire career. So now we’re going to change that around. You’re going to throw your curveball in a lot of curveball and fastball counts.’”

Knebel threw his curveball a career high 41.9% of the time. He used his heater a career low 58.1% of the time. The new approach yielded desirable results. Knebel recorded a 2.45 ERA and a sub-1.00 WHIP (0.97) in 25.2 IP.

The Los Angeles Dodgers took a chance on the former Longhorn, and now the Philadelphia Phillies are hoping to continue what LA started. Philadelphia signed Knebel to a one-year, $10 million dollar contract before the MLB lockout.

The Dodgers' curveball-heavy strategy taught Knebel a lot.

“My confidence has already been pretty high with my curveball, but I gained it even more. I mean, I was throwing it in situations where I’ve never thrown it before.”

Knebel has battled through a slew of injuries since his incredible 2017 season.

It's wonderful to see Knebel continue to play in the majors, even though it isn't with the Dodgers.

