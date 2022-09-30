Skip to main content

Dodgers: Dave Roberts is Seeing Too Many Strikeouts From Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor

The Dodgers postseason lineup still remains a question for Dave Roberts
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Even when things seem to be going right for the Dodgers there is still questions looming over the Dodgers postseason rotation. Among the question marks for Dave Roberts remains the usage of outfielders Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor as they continue to struggle behind the plate. 

As Cody Bellinger begins to improve his swing and Trayce Thompson continues to figure things out, the looming detail remains on Gallo and Taylor who have struggled as of late. 

In the past five games, Gallo has recorded just one hit and is batting a .164 for the month with Taylor not too far behind batting .185 for the month. Roberts sees the effort, but when it comes to the postseason results are what become most important for team success (quotes via SportsNet LA).

"They're all putting in work, but results certainly matter. Obviously, Joey had a rough night. I know he's competing in there, rough night last night. I think CT is starting to trend a little bit in the right direction. And Trayce is figuring some things out. Cody, I think the at-bat quality has been good for the last week. I think that he's been good, maybe not getting the results that are reflective of how he's feeling at the plate."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Strikeouts have been the common issue among the outfielders in question.

"You know, it's one of those things where you don't ever want to just say 'hey, don't strike out.' But, when you're looking at north of 40% strikeout percentage, that just doesn't play well in the postseason. No one's trying to strike out, but moving the ball forward is paramount."

The hope is one of these outfielders can figure it out ahead of the postseason. Unfortunately, time is slowly running out and decisions will need to be made in the coming weeks. 

Chris TaylorJoey GalloLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16506909_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Current Big Leaguer Not Impressed by Fan Trash Talk at Dodger Stadium

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19079901_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Says You Won't Like Him When He's Injured

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19113394_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Thinks Tommy Kahnle is 'Gross'

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_11361535_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodger Yasiel Puig Loves Baseball as Much as Clayton Kershaw

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19113394_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Embraces Opportunity With Bullpen Role

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_15121625_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Set to Return from IL to Face Colorado

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19031007_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Star Infielder Set to Miss Several Games

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19135887_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Star Puts a Little Damper on 107-Win Celebration

By Jeff J. Snider