Dodgers: Cody Bellinger's Recent Changes Have Dave Roberts Hopeful

If there was one negative to point out within the Dodgers stacked lineup it would've been the inconsistency of Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger near the end of August to early September. Fortunately, it seems Bellinger has gotten into a small stride as he looks to show once again why the Dodgers can utilize him in October.

In a cold stretch for Bellinger, he went eight games in a row without recording a hit although he was able to reach base five times during that span. Bellinger now has eight hits in his past 10 games.

With the playoff rotation still being sorted out, Dave Roberts spoke with the media after Sunday's game against the Cardinals to reveal a boost of confidence for Bellinger's recent hot streak.

"He's a lot more controlled with his body. And when you're talking about controlling the lower half of the body then the head stays more still. He's controlling the strike zone really well. And he's taking much better swings and having great at-bats."

Patience for Bellinger was seemingly waring off for Roberts but Bellinger still has a lot of fight let in him. Bellinger has yet to record a home run in the month of September but his ability to get on base has resulted in more runs scored for the Dodgers.

It's the little things you do for the team and Roberts still is hanging on to the thread of knowing Bellinger tends to come through when the Dodgers need him the most. The Dodgers will surely need him again in October.