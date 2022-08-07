Dodgers: Dave Roberts Provides Injury Update for Three Key Relievers

As we know, the Dodgers' injured list has claimed multiple relievers this season leaving manager Dave Roberts with an at-times patchwork bullpen to work with.

The spring and summer months have flown by as players work to improve their chance at returning to the big league action soon. Some are closer to a comeback than others.

Tommy Kahnle

After receiving Tommy John surgery in 2020, Kahnle made his grand return to the mound but this time as a Dodger instead of a Yankee.

He was picked up last season but has only appeared in four games this year before heading back to the 60-day IL in May due to forearm inflammation.

Across those four innings for the Dodgers, he dealt 5 strikeouts but also allowed 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 homers, and posted an ERA of 6.75.

Roberts has remained hopeful that the 33 year old would make a comeback before the season ended and Saturday brought some good news and a promising step forward in the right direction:

Blake Treinen

The right handed reliever has missed all but 3 games this season while dealing with a shoulder injury.

Blake Treinen’s estimated return has remained “late August, beginning of September” for the past few weeks but today, the 34 year old faced more batters in a sim game at Dodger Stadium. Notably, Brusador Graterol joined him.

After the Dodgers acquired Treinen ahead of the 2020 season, the righty had a 3-3 record, collected one save, and posted an ERA of 3.86. The following year, he had arguably his best major league season with a 1.99 ERA across 72.1 innings pitched dealing 85 K’s and allowing 46 hits. He also posted a 6-5 overall record with 7 saves.

In 102 appearances with the Dodgers, he has posted a 2.50 ERA and has punched out 112 over 101 innings.

Brusdar Graterol

The 23-year-old was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to July 11th with right shoulder inflammation. Saturday, he was able to throw to a few batters in a sim game.

Before he became inactive, Graterol posted an ERA of 3.35 ERA with 35 strikeouts across his 40 innings pitched. He also collected three saves.

Clayton Kershaw

The southpaw left Thursday's game early with discomfort in his lower back to make his second trip to the IL this season. Since his leave, he received a clean MRI and also just received an epidural shot on Saturday. His return is still undetermined.

Despite a number of star studded relievers on the IL still, Dodger fans can remain hopeful that they will see the return of these four pitchers by the end of the 2022 season as each of them have made promising steps forward.