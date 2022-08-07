Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Receives Injection in Back

While the Dodgers keep on rolling in the win column, so do the blows in the injury column. LA lost Clayton Kershaw this week after the ace suffered a back issue in a start in San Francisco.

He motioned to the dugout after making an awkward warm up pitch heading into the 5th inning against the Giants. He walked off with the trainer and was diagnosed with low back pain. On Friday he was placed on the injured list and underwent an MRI.

Dave Roberts had another mini update on Saturday, revealing that the left-hander also had an epidural injection in his back.

The hope is that Kershaw can return to the active roster some time in early September for a few starts before the team heads into postseason play.

Thankfully for LA, the club holds a double-digit game lead over the second place Padres in the NL West (currently 13.5 games) giving them some breathing room for Clayton to take his time in his recovery.

Kershaw spent a month on the IL earlier this season with a different back-adjacent issue. When healthy, the 34-year-old has looked vintage on the mound going 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA over 15 starts.

Right-handed prospect Ryan Pepiot is expected to take a turn or two in Kershaw's spot in the rotation. But also looming is the return of fireballer Dustin May, who has two more starts before he makes his return from 2021 Tommy John surgery.