Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Receives Injection in Back

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Receives Injection in Back

The longtime Dodgers ace gets a poke in the back.

While the Dodgers keep on rolling in the win column, so do the blows in the injury column. LA lost Clayton Kershaw this week after the ace suffered a back issue in a start in San Francisco.

He motioned to the dugout after making an awkward warm up pitch heading into the 5th inning against the Giants. He walked off with the trainer and was diagnosed with low back pain. On Friday he was placed on the injured list and underwent an MRI.

Dave Roberts had another mini update on Saturday, revealing that the left-hander also had an epidural injection in his back.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The hope is that Kershaw can return to the active roster some time in early September for a few starts before the team heads into postseason play.

Thankfully for LA, the club holds a double-digit game lead over the second place Padres in the NL West (currently 13.5 games) giving them some breathing room for Clayton to take his time in his recovery.

Kershaw spent a month on the IL earlier this season with a different back-adjacent issue. When healthy, the 34-year-old has looked vintage on the mound going 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA over 15 starts.

Right-handed prospect Ryan Pepiot is expected to take a turn or two in Kershaw's spot in the rotation. But also looming is the return of fireballer Dustin May, who has two more starts before he makes his return from 2021 Tommy John surgery.

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18054385_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers News: Former All-Star Closer Eyes Return from Injury for LA

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18826119_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Juan Soto Receives Rude Welcome in First At-Bat From LA Fans

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_18814870_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Fan Submit Five Word Tributes to Honor the Late Vin Scully

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_18826245_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: A Massive Outpouring of Love for Vin Scully on Display Around Stadium

By Kristilyn Hetherington8 hours ago
USATSI_18642389_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mariners All-Star Gives LA Pitching Prospect Huge Compliment

By Staff Writer10 hours ago
USATSI_18790227_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Provides Rough Timeline for Clayton Kershaw's Return

By Staff Writer12 hours ago
USATSI_18624098_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Padres Pitchers Makes Bold Claim About LA and New San Diego Roster

By Jeff J. SniderAug 5, 2022 8:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18092112_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Thinks Clayton Kershaw is Headed to Injured List

By Selena MarquezAug 5, 2022 7:00 PM EDT