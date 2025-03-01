Dodgers Injured Pitcher Takes Massive Step Towards Return
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller threw a bullpen session Friday for the first time since being hit in the head by a line drive.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided the latest update on Miller after his first time on a mound since the scary incident.
“I don’t think it’s been that long as far as costing him, as far as his build-up,” Roberts said. “I’m confident that the mindset, the mentality, the fear, he’ll be able to manage. But I think that once he gets past this (bullpen session), it’s more going to be on him and how his comfort level is.”
Miller went through concussion protocol after being struck by a 105.5 mph line drive during the Dodgers' Cactus League opener. He has not participated in a spring training game since, but appears to be making good progress.
“God is great,” Miller said a few days after the freak incident. “He was watching me right there. Just gotta pass some steps. It’s just going off of symptoms from here on out for when I can return and get back on the field, and hopefully that’s soon.
“I feel like I can be out there pretty soon.”
Miller began spring camp as one of three starting pitchers vying for the final spot in the starting rotation. Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin are also competing to be the Dodgers' No. 5 starter this season.
A few days prior to the injury, Miller had expressed confidence in landing the coveted role with the Dodgers this season.
“I’m feeling better than I have in any other spring training,” Miller said to Dodgers Nation at Camelback Ranch last week. “This, so far, has been my best spring and best offseason of any offseason I’ve had in pro ball so far.”
Pending a strong performance for the remainder of spring training, Miller has a good chance of joining Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Roki Sasaki in the rotation for the 2025 campaign.
“I got confidence in myself that I can be a part of that rotation the whole year,” Miller said to Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain before the injury. “There’s gonna be competition or whatever. But I’m always rooting for everybody in this locker room, no matter what.”
