Mookie Betts Makes Announcement About Future Once Dodgers Contract Ends

The start of the current Los Angeles Dodgers dynasty can be traced back to February 2020, when they completed a three-team trade with the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins.

It most notably resulted in Mookie Betts and David Price being traded to the Dodgers in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. Betts and Price were both in the final years of their respective contracts at the time, but that didn't change public perception of the trade.

Most could not understand why the Red Sox were trading a perennial All-Star such as Betts. Their decision seemingly stemmed from months of failed negotiations to secure a long-term commitment.

The Red Sox faced even more ridicule when the Dodgers and Betts agreed to a 12-year, $365 million contract extension on the eve of the delayed 2020 season beginning. The value was the second-largest in MLB history for a contract extension, behind only Mike Trout’s 12-year, $426.5 million deal with the L.A. Angels.

Moreover, Betts also received a then-record $65 million signing bonus and his Dodgers contract does not include any opt-outs.

Mookie Betts Retiring After Dodgers Contract Expires

With the Dodgers a month away from the start of 2026 Spring Training at Camelback Ranch, Betts revealed plans about his future during an appearance on “What Drives You with John Cena.”

In the Roku miniseries episode hosted by John Cena, who just retired from WWE, Betts shared he intends to stop playing when his Dodgers contract ends after the 2032 season.

"Yeah, for sure. “I’ll be 40 and my little girl will be 14, 15, my son will be, you know, 10. I know for me, my parents were always there, and I want do that same thing for my kids.”





Assuming the MLB schedule does not undergo any drastic changes and the Dodgers reach the postseason in 2032, Betts will turn 40 years old on Oct. 7 of that season. The date lines up with when Division Series playoff games typically are being held.

It's reasonable to expect some decline from Betts by that point, and he presumably will have already moved off from shortstop. But for the time being, the Dodgers expect the four-time World Series champion to play an integral role over the next few seasons and are committed to him as their starting shortstop in effort to help preserve Betts' health.

And though Betts revealed he intends to retire in 2032, his Dodgers contract will continue to pay him annually through 2044. Betts' deal included a total of $115 million in deferred salary.

