Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor On Track for Return for Weekend Series

The Dodgers handily won their series against the Giants this week but are now prepared to go up against arguably their biggest rivals in the NL, the Padres. The new look Padres come to town starting Friday, but the Dodgers could be getting their outfielder Chris Taylor back just in time for the series.

Taylor has been out since July 6 with a foot fracture he suffered playing against the Padres. Taylor, who is currently on a rehab assignment, slammed two home-runs for the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate OKC Dodgers.

Taylor would bring extra firepower for the Dodgers despite them being on such a streak. Prior to his injury, Taylor had six home runs with 27 RBI's on a .238 batting average which the Dodgers will hope to utilize in a crucial series.

The Dodgers currently hold a 12 game lead over the Padres for first place in the NL West. It seems unlikely for the Padres to catch up with the Dodgers playing at such a high level, but this weekend has some new wrinkles fans should watch out for.

The Padres recently acquired Juan Soto, who had been linked to the Dodgers in many scenarios, in a blockbuster deal sending six players to the Nationals with the Padres acquiring Soto and Josh Bell. Soto now gets to face the team Dodger fans were hoping to see him on.

The Dodgers made a serious push for Soto, but the Padres had more to offer and Soto inevitably ended up in the NL West. If Taylor comes back against the team where he got injured, the baseball world will go into a frenzy with the storylines in play.