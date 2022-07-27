Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Set for Next Step in Returning From Foot Injury

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor foot fracture continues to heal as he moves further into his rehab
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Dodgers currently hold an 11.5 game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West standings. Coincidently, the Dodgers have been on fire without their outfielder Chris Taylor, who suffered a foot injury in a weekend series against the Padres. 

A CT scan revealed that Taylor suffered a foot fracture on July 6th. Taylor tried playing through the injury but would soon have to be shut down after finding out the severity of his pain. 

Despite the hard news for Dodgers fans, Taylor is expected to start a rehab assignment next week according to Dodger Talk host David Vassegh.

The OC Registers J.P. Hoornstra further added that Taylor still hasn't been cleared to run, but is currently doing cardio on the Alter-G machine. 

Before his injury, Taylor appeared in 74 games and hit six home runs with 27 RBI's with a .238 batting average. Taylor has struggled at times after his first ever All-Star season in 2021, but there's no doubt Taylor would bring an extra edge for the Dodgers in the postseason. 

Taylor finished the 2021 season with 20 home runs and 73 RBI's while hitting a .254 batting average. There's never a good time for a player to go down, but Taylor could use the time he has off to refocus and hopefully get back to his All-Star form.

With the effort Taylor tried putting in to still stay in the game after his foot fracture, there's no doubt he wants to come back as soon as possible. If all goes well, Taylor can return to the lineup as early as August. 

Chris TaylorLos Angeles Dodgers

